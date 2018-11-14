Around 34.5 GW of PV was installed in China in the first three quarters - 1.5 GW more than expected by IHS analysts, who have raised their full-year guidance.New PV systems with an aggregate capacity of 34.5 GW were connected in China in the first nine months of this year. As a result, China's cumulative installed solar capacity has reached 165 GW. That is 1.5 GW more than IHS Markit analysts had predicted and, as a result, they have raised their 37 GW estimate for newly installed capacity this year to 40 GW. China's National Energy Agency (NEA) is discussing raising its 2020 solar expansion ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...