HS-UK Appoints a Content Writer to Support the Haag-Streit Academy

HARLOW, England, November 14, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --

Haag-Streit UK (HS-UK), the leading manufacturer and distributor of gold-standard optometry and ophthalmic equipment, is pleased to announce the appointment of Lucy Benyon in the role of Content Writer. She will be joining the company's 43-strong team, based in Harlow.

(Photo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/784715/Lucy_Benyon.jpg )



Working with Grant Duncan, HS-UK's Clinical Training Manager, as well as the wider HS-UK team, Lucy will be responsible for creating educational content for the Haag-Streit Academy, which delivers an extensive programme of high-quality training courses to the optical industry.

Lucy joins the company after 22 years in journalism, and has written for a variety of national newspapers and magazines. She has also worked as a health copywriter and health book editor.

Grant Duncan said, "I'm really pleased to welcome Lucy to our expanding clinical training team, responsible for establishing the Haag-Streit Academy. Lucy has a proven track record as a journalist, book editor and content writer and her experience in the health sector will be invaluable in producing and developing high quality educational content for our customers and the wider ophthalmic and optometric communities."

Speaking about her appointment, Lucy said, "I am delighted to be joining HS-UK at such a pivotal time. I really look forward to learning more about the industry, and supporting the Haag-Streit Academy's growth and future success."