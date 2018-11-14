Anticipated adjustment due to share distribution in Maersk The following information is based on a press release from A.P. Møller - Mærsk A/S (Maersk) published on November 14, 2018 and may be subject to change. The Board of Directors of Maersk has decided to prepare for a share distribution of Maersk Drilling, creating a new, independent publicly traded company. Demerger is expected to happen in 2019. For further information please find the attached file Attachment: https://cns.omxgroup.com/cds/DisclosureAttachmentServlet?messageAttachmentId=699541