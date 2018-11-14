Zoom Video Communications: LinkedIn Sales Navigator Integration is the Latest Addition to Zoom App Marketplace

SAN JOSE, Calif, Nov. 14, 2018announced its integration with LinkedIn's Sales Navigator Application Platform, which allows Zoom meeting participants to instantly see each other's LinkedIn Sales Navigator profiles within the Zoom user interface without data transfer. This integration makes it easy to establish and grow prospect and customer relationships with essential information available at one's fingertips without having to leave the Zoom meeting.

The Zoom account administrator pre-approves the integration and the Zoom user installs it. The user will then see a LinkedIn icon next to each meeting participant's name in the Participants list. Clicking on the icon will bring up a window displaying information from LinkedIn Sales Navigator, including their profile, shared connections, and recent activity. The service uses the participant's email and name to match to their LinkedIn Sales Navigator profile.

"This integration adds a tremendous value to Zoom, as it allows our users to connect on a deeper level with their customers during the meeting. It's an honor to partner with LinkedIn Sales Solutions to utilize the world's largest professional network of more than 590 million members they have built," said Thiya Ramalingam, head of platforms for Zoom.

"Our sales team has seen incredible success with Zoom," said Ted Blosser, head of growth at Workramp. "Zoom's easy, quick-to-join, and reliable video experience enables our sales team to make more calls, connect more deeply with their prospects and customers, and close larger deals faster. We're excited about what the new integration with LinkedIn Sales Navigator will bring to our team - giving them more information, faster - from a network they already use every day and trust."

The Zoom integration with LinkedIn Sales Navigator is now available on the Zoom App Marketplace . Use of the integration requires both a Zoom account and a LinkedIn Sales Navigator Team or Enterprise license.

About Zoom

