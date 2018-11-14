

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - A day ahead of an official White House announcement, President Donald Trump on Tuesday revealed his nomination of Neomi Rao to the powerful D.C. Circuit Court of Appeals.



Rao, who currently serves as the administrator of the Office of Information and Regulatory Affairs, would fill the seat vacated by recently confirmed Supreme Court Justice Brett Kavanaugh.



Trump announced his nomination of Rao, an Indian-American, at a White House ceremony commemorating Diwali, a festival of lights celebrated by millions of Hindus, Sikhs and Jains around the world.



'We were going to announce that tomorrow and I said, 'You know, here we are, Neomi, we're never going to do better than this right?' Trump said.



'I thought it was an appropriate place,' he added. So, we're 24 hours early, but she's going to be fantastic. Great person.'



A report from Politico noted the D.C. Circuit Court of Appeals is largely considered the second highest court in the nation and a training ground for future Supreme Court justices.



Along with Kavanaugh, Chief Justice John Roberts and Justice Merrick Garland also served on the D.C. court before being elevated to the Supreme Court.



Politico described Rao, who was a law professor at George Mason University before coming to the White House, as a protégée of Justice Clarence Thomas.



In July of 2017, the Senate voted 54 to 41 to confirm Rao as head of the regulations office, with five Democratic Senators and Independent Senator Angus King, I-Maine, voting in favor of her nomination. Five Senators did not vote.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX