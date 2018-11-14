Bitsane Is the First Exchange to Launch USDT/EUR Pair

DUBLIN, November 14, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --

As of 13th of November Bitsane announced Tether (USDT) to be listed for trading on its platform in pairs with the following currencies: EUR, BTC, ETH, LTC, XRP, DASH, BCH, DOGE, ETC, REP.

Tether (USDT) is the first so-called 'stablecoin' launched in 2014. The main idea of developers was to create a 'digital dollar' that would be backed with the real US Dollar at a 1:1 ratio. Last two years a lot of exchanges have listed Tether (USDT) as a fiat alternative and only a few have provided USD/USDT pair. Now Bitsane is the first to give an option of EUR to USDT trading.

Bitsane is a European crypto to crypto and crypto to fiat exchange which was launched in November 2016. It has grown for years to 240k users platform with 25k daily transactions and more than $6M daily trading volume.

'Our main goal is to bring the best conditions of trading to our users. We always take care of our customers' needs, therefore today we are glad to announce listing of Tether on our platform,' - Bitsane Team