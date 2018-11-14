At the request of Aros Bostadsutveckling AB (publ), 556699-1088, Aros Bostadsutveckling AB's preference shares will be traded on First North as from November 19, 2018. The company has 27,855,150 ordinary shares and 3,410,993 preference shares as per today's date. Short name: AROS PREF ----------------------------------------------------------------------- Number of preference shares to be listed: 4,439,331 ----------------------------------------------------------------------- ISIN code: SE0010598250 ----------------------------------------------------------------------- Round Lot: 1 ----------------------------------------------------------------------- Order book ID: 163357 ----------------------------------------------------------------------- ADT Value: 4,000,000 SEK ----------------------------------------------------------------------- Company Registration Number: 556699-1088 ----------------------------------------------------------------------- Market segment: First North STO/8 ----------------------------------------------------------------------- Tick Size table: MiFID II tick size table/230 ----------------------------------------------------------------------- MIC code: FNSE ----------------------------------------------------------------------- Trading currency: SEK ----------------------------------------------------------------------- Classification Code Name ----------------- 8000 Financials ----------------- 8600 Real Estate ----------------- This information is distributed at the request of the Certified Adviser, Erik Penser Bank. For further information, please call Erik Penser Bank on +46(0)8-463 83 00.