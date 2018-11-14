Empire State Building Annual 'ESB Unwrapped' Celebration Spreads Holiday Cheer Throughout New York City

NEW YORK, Nov. 14, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- The Empire State Building (ESB) today announced the details of "ESB Unwrapped" - its annual gift to New Yorkers, tourists, and fans across the globe this holiday season. The celebration, which takes place throughout November and December, will include a festive Fifth Avenue window display, holiday concerts and surprise appearances by celebrity guests. With decorations in gold, bronze and silver adorning the brand-new 34th Street Observatory entrance and iconic Fifth Avenue lobby, ESB invites its guests to experience the magic of the holidays in the heart of NYC.

"Each year, the Empire State Building looks forward to participating in New York City's holiday transformation - a must-see for our Observatory visitors from all parts of the world," said Anthony E. Malkin, Chairman and CEO of Empire State Realty Trust. "Our yuletide spirit shines brightly through our tower lights, lobby decorations and window displays."

Surprise Appearances:

You never know who you may run into during a visit to ESB. Throughout the months of November and December, the building will welcome notable celebrity guests to its world-famous 86th floor Observatory to enjoy the 360-degree views and say hello to fans. In past years, the building has welcomed music legend Mariah Carey and pop icon Gwen Stefani during the holiday season.

Holiday Decorations:

On November 15, the Radio City Rockettes will "unwrap" ESB's custom Fifth Avenue window display, designed by Mark Stephen Experiential Agency. The new bespoke windows feature large-scale models of ESB made from crystal, wintry landscapes and festive nutcrackers. A custom gingerbread ESB model from Madison Lee Cakes will also be featured. Decorations in shades of gold, bronze, and silver, will highlight the global icon's Art Deco architecture in the building's 34th Street and Fifth Avenue entrances from November 15, 2018, through January 3, 2019.

Iconic Tower Lightings:

ESB will light up the New York City skyline with tower lightings in celebration of Thanksgiving, Chanukah, Christmas and New Year's Eve.

For the full lighting schedule, please visit http://www.esbnyc.com/explore/tower-lights/calendar.

Holiday Music Performances:

From Monday, November 26, 2018, to Friday, December 28, 2018, a pianist will perform in ESB's iconic Fifth Avenue lobby. Guests are invited to listen to holiday classics and a collection of seasonal favorites Monday through Friday during the hours of 8-11 a.m., 12-3 p.m., and 4-7 p.m. ESB also invites you to enjoy student choir performances of holiday favorites, beginning on December 14, 2018, at 11 AM.

About the Empire State Building

Soaring 1,454 feet above Midtown Manhattan (from base to antenna), the Empire State Building, owned by Empire State Realty Trust, Inc., is the "World's Most Famous Building." With new investments in energy efficiency, infrastructure, public areas and amenities, the Empire State Building has attracted first-rate tenants in a diverse array of industries from around the world. The skyscraper's robust broadcasting technology supports major television and FM radio stations in the New York metropolitan market. The Empire State Building was named America's favorite building in a poll conducted by the American Institute of Architects, and the Empire State Building Observatory is one of the world's most beloved attractions as the region's #1 tourist destination. For more information on the Empire State Building, please visit www.empirestatebuilding.com, www.facebook.com/empirestatebuilding, @EmpireStateBldg, www.instagram.com/empirestatebldg, www.youtube.com/esbnyc or www.pinterest.com/empirestatebldg/.

About Empire State Realty Trust

Empire State Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE: ESRT), a leading real estate investment trust (REIT), owns, manages, operates, acquires and repositions office and retail properties in Manhattan and the greater New York metropolitan area, including the Empire State Building, the "World's Most Famous Building." Headquartered in New York, New York, the Company's office and retail portfolio covers 10.1 million rentable square feet, as of September 30, 2018, consisting of 9.4 million rentable square feet in 14 office properties, including nine in Manhattan, three in Fairfield County, Connecticut, and two in Westchester County, New York; and approximately 700,000 rentable square feet in the retail portfolio.

