

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Shares of PG&E (PGC) is currently down 12 percent on Wednesday after the utility company said that if its equipment is to be the cause for wildfire in Northern California, the cost of the damage would exceed its insurance coverage.



'While the cause of the Camp Fire is still under investigation, if the Utility's equipment is determined to be the cause, the Utility could be subject to significant liability in excess of insurance coverage that would be expected to have a material impact on PG&E Corporation's and the Utility's financial condition, results of operations, liquidity, and cash flows,' the company said in a SEC filing.



The cause of the Camp Fire, which has burned through some 117,000 acres in Northern California's Butte County, remains under investigation. Around 42 people have died in the fire and more than 6,500 houses have been destroyed.



The company said it has submitted an electric incident report to the California Public Utilities Commission indicating that 'on November 8, 2018 at approximately 0615 hours, PG&E experienced an outage on the Caribou-Palermo 115 kV Transmission line in Butte County. In the afternoon of November 8, PG&E observed by aerial patrol damage to a transmission tower on the Caribou-Palermo 115 kV Transmission line, approximately one mile north-east of the town of Pulga, in the area of the Camp Fire.



PCG is currently trading at $27.94, down $4.78 or 14.61%, on the NYSE.



