Insplanet AB has applied for its shares to be delisted from Nasdaq First North. Nasdaq Stockholm AB has approved the application and decided to delist the shares of Insplanet AB. Short name: IPL ---------------------------- ISIN code: SE0001718032 ---------------------------- Order book ID: 34625 ---------------------------- The last day of trading will be on November 28, 2018. For further information concerning this exchange notice please contact Tobias Ställborn or Karin Ydén, telephone +46 8 405 60 00, or iss@nasdaq.com. Nasdaq Stockholm AB