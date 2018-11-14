Cell Therapy Manufacturing Market to be Worth USD 8 Billion by 2030, Predicts Roots Analysis

LONDON, November 14, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --

Roots Analysis has announced the addition of "Cell Therapy Manufacturing Market (2nd Edition), 2018-2030" report to its list of offerings.

Natasha Thakur, the principal analyst, stated, "The growing number of cell therapy candidates continues to create an increasing demand for facilities that offer manufacturing services for these complex pharmacological interventions. Presently, over 145 companies / organizations are actively offering manufacturing services for such products. The installed global manufacturing capacity is estimated to be over 1 billion sq ft, with the maximum capacity available in North America"

The report presents opinions on several key aspects of the market. Among other elements, it includes:

A detailed assessment of the current market landscape of cell therapy manufacturers, providing information on their headquarters, manufacturing facilities, type of cells handled (immune cells (such as T cells, dendritic cells, NK cells), stem cells (such as adult stem cells, human embryonic stem cells and induced pluripotent stem cells) and others), purpose of production (fulfilling in-house requirements / as a contract service provider), scale of operation (preclinical, clinical and commercial), source of cells (autologous and allogeneic) and type of cell cultures (adherent and suspension). The market features a mix of industry players and non-industry players. More than 60 non-industry players, including universities, research institutes and hospitals, are currently involved in manufacturing of cell-based therapies.

An estimate of the installed cell therapy manufacturing capacity, in terms of number of cleanrooms and dedicated area, distributed by type of manufacturers (industry / non-industry), size of manufacturers (small-sized, mid-sized and large-sized organizations), geographical location ( North America , EU and Asia-Pacific ) and scale of operation (clinical and commercial). Over 40% of 200+ manufacturing facilities are located in Europe ; this is followed by North America , wherein approximately 38% of the world's cell therapy manufacturing facilities are based. Other emerging pockets for cell therapy manufacturing include Australia , China , Japan , Singapore , South Korea and Israel ; it is worth highlighting that facilities in these regions primarily cater to markets in the Asia-Pacific region only.

An elaborate discussion on the role of automation technologies in optimizing current manufacturing practices. Nearly 15 companies are actively providing support to cell therapy developers to improve their manufacturing process; these include ( in alphabetical order ) Berkeley Lights, Cesca Therapeutics, Ferrologix, FluDesign Sonics, GE Healthcare and Terumo BCT. Furthermore, five players, namely ( in alphabetical order ) Fraunhofer Institute for Manufacturing Engineering and Automation IPA, Invetech, KMC Systems, Mayo Clinic Center for Regenerative Medicine and RoosterBio, offer consultancy solutions related to automation.

An analysis of over 150 collaborations focused on the manufacturing of cell-based therapies; the analysis is based on various parameters, such as the year in which the agreement was signed, type of agreement, and scale of operation (clinical and / or commercial). It is worth mentioning that, in the last three years, there has been a marked increase in number of collaborations focused on upgrading existing manufacturing processes. Examples of the companies that have entered into such deals include (in alphabetical order) ATMI, GE Healthcare, Hielscher Ultrasonics, Invetech, Pall, Reinnervate, Terumo BCT and Tokyo Electron.

A survey analysis featuring inputs solicited from various experts who are directly / indirectly involved in development and / or manufacturing of cell-based therapies.

A robust market forecast analysis, highlighting the current value and future potential of the cell therapy manufacturing market, based on various parameters, such as type of cell therapy, source of cells, scale of operation, regional distribution and purpose of manufacturing. Driven by the rapidly evolving pipeline of advanced therapies and the increasing adoption of automated technologies, the cell therapy manufacturing market is expected to grow at an accelerated pace and be worth over USD 8 billion by 2030. T-cell therapies currently capture the largest share (~65%) in the market; this trend is unlikely to change during the forecast period.

The report features inputs from a number of eminent industry stakeholders. Thakur remarked, "Most of the experts we spoke to confirmed that the manufacturing of cell therapies is largely being outsourced due to exorbitant costs associated with setting-up such facilities." The report features detailed transcripts of discussions held with the following experts:

Arnaud Deladeriere (Manager, Business Development & Operations-cGMP Manufacturing Unit, C3i Center for Commercialization of Cancer Immunotherapy)

Tim Oldham (Chief Executive Officer, Cell Therapies)

(Chief Executive Officer, Cell Therapies) Gerard MJ Bos (Chief Executive Officer, CiMaas)

Victor Lietao Li (Co-Founder and Chief Executive Officer, Lion TCR)

Brian Dattilo (Manager of Business Development, Waisman Biomanufacturing)

(Manager of Business Development, Waisman Biomanufacturing) Mathilde Girard (Department Leader, Cell Therapy Innovation and Development, YposKesi)

The research also includes detailed profiles of the following players:

BioNTech Innovative Manufacturing Services

Brammer Bio

Cell and Gene Therapy Catapult

Cell Therapies

CELLforCURE

Cognate BioServices

Cryosite

FUJIFILM Cellular Dynamics

Japan Tissue Engineering

KBI Biopharma

Lonza

MaSTherCell

MEDINET

Nikon CeLL innovation

PCT, a Hitachi Group Company

Roslin Cell Therapies

Waisman Biomanufacturing

WuXi Advanced Therapies

