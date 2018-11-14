HighJump Transforms Global Distribution for Warehousing and Logistics

New shipping functionality propels companies into the supply chain of the future

MINNEAPOLIS, Nov. 14, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- HighJump, a global provider of supply chain solutions, today announces advances to HighJump Ship, HighJump's multicarrier shipping solution for small parcel and less-than-truckload (LTL) shipments. These enhancements streamline operations and grow businesses on a global scale with the digital, connected and automated supply chain of the future.

Expectations for purchasing convenience, delivery speed, choice and adaptability are on the rise. This spells greater complexity for the supply chain, with the rapid growth of ecommerce and ship-from-store fulfillment. As a result, warehousing and logistics professionals need solutions to handle new business models, stressed traditional logistics systems and disparate networks. Companies are also opening up to new markets, facing unique requirements for global distribution. HighJump Ship encompasses all of this, automating processes for efficient, compliant and accurate shipping worldwide.

"The evolution of HighJump Ship brings powerful capabilities to control, simplify and globalize last-mile delivery," said Sean Elliott, chief technology officer at HighJump. "As one of many planned innovations from HighJump, these new offerings drive efficiency and connectivity for our customers' supply chain of today and tomorrow."

New advances for HighJump Ship include:

Global expansion: HighJump now supports shipments originating outside of the U.S. and Canada , adding 200+ national and regional parcel carriers in 70+ countries.

, adding 200+ national and regional parcel carriers in 70+ countries. Enhanced HAZMAT compliance: New capabilities for codes and labeling simplify packing and shipping of hazardous materials. This assures proper distribution with qualified shippers.

Shipping rules functionality: Be it customer class, zones, handling fees, up charges or beyond, exceptions and rules automate how shipping is covered and executed.

Visual cues: Shipment accuracy and timing is guaranteed with real-time visual notifications on items, enabling best-in-class mobility.

HighJump Ship is part of HighJump's end-to-end supply chain execution software suite, providing visibility and insights into supply chain resources and personnel to improve operations. It is available as a stand-alone solution or addition to the HighJump Warehouse Management System (WMS). This follows the launch of the HighJump Warehouse Control System.

About HighJump

Today's consumer has ever-higher expectations for purchasing convenience, delivery speed, choice and adaptability. More options for consumers spell greater complexity for the supply chain. It's no longer enough to fulfill demand - you must anticipate it, predict it and make smarter, faster decisions.

With resources tight and competitive pressure relentless, staying ahead means selecting a technology partner with a proven track record of delivering efficiency and a lower cost of ownership. A partner whose flexible, extensible platform integrates quickly and smoothly with your existing systems. All backed by a team with unmatched warehouse and logistics expertise - working to help you adapt, grow and succeed.

At HighJump, we're integrating our proven solutions for the warehouse, transportation and logistics ecosystem with emerging technologies - from around our company and around the world - to build the supply chain of the future. Leveraging advanced cloud technology, we can help you ride the wave of data to achieve greater efficiency, uncover actionable insights, and stay ahead of the curve.

HighJump: supply chain of the future.For more information, visit http://www.highjump.com .

HighJump is a trademark of HighJump Software Inc., registered in the U.S. and other countries.

About Körber

Körber AG is the holding company of the internationally operating technology group Körber, which has around 11,000 employees all over the world. The Group unites technologically leading companies with 140 production, service, and sales companies. At locations around the world, Körber combines the advantages of a globally represented organization with the strengths of highly specialized and flexible medium-size enterprises that offer their customers solutions, products, and services in the Business Areas Automation, Logistics Systems, Pharma Systems, Tissue, Tobacco, Corporate Ventures, and Körber Digital.

About Körber Logistics Systems

The Business Area Logistics Systems, belonging to the international technology group Körber and based in Bad Nauheim, Hessen (Germany), is the leading provider of fully integrated applications for the optimization of complex internal and external logistics processes. Under the umbrella brand Körber Logistics, the Business Area provides digital solutions for the smart factory (production logistics), the warehouse, distribution center, e-commerce, and management of the entire supply chain. In three Business Units, the umbrella brand unites the companies Aberle GmbH and Consoveyo S.A. (System Integration), Langhammer GmbH and Riantics A/S (Product Solutions), Aberle Software GmbH, Cirrus Logistics, DMLogic, HighJump, Inconso AG and Voiteq (Software). They offer an extensive range of products and services, from system integration to technologies for storage, palletizing, de-palletizing and conveyor systems, through to software.

