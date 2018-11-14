CipherLoc Corporation: CipherLoc to Present at the LD Micro Main Event on December 4

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / November 14, 2018 / CipherLoc Corporation (OTCQB: CLOK), a leading provider of highly secure data protection and encryption technologies, today announced that Chief Executive Officer Michael DeLaGarza will present at the 11th annual LD Micro Main Event Conference on Tuesday, December 4 at 2:00 PM PST. The event will be held at the Luxe Sunset Hotel in Bel Air, California.

Management will be available to meet with investors throughout the day. Investors wishing to schedule a meeting should contact LD Micro or CipherLok Investor Relations at mkreps@darrowir.com.

View the CipherLoc profile at: http://www.ldmicro.com/profile/CLOK.

About CipherLoc Corporation

CipherLoc Corporation is a data security solutions company whose vision is simple - Protect the World's Data. Our highly innovative solutions are based on our patented Polymorphic Cipher Engine which is designed to take existing encryption algorithms and makes them better, faster, stronger, and massively scalable. We deliver easy-to-deploy software solutions that can be added to any existing product, service, or application. In short, we keep information safe in today's highly dangerous world. For further information, please go to www.cipherloc.net.

Forward Looking Statements

This release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. All forward-looking statements are inherently uncertain as they are based on current expectations and assumptions concerning future events or future performance of the company. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, which are only predictions and speak only as of the date hereof. In evaluating such statements, prospective investors should review carefully various risks and uncertainties identified in this release and matters set in the company's SEC filings. These risks and uncertainties could cause the company's actual results to differ materially from those indicated in the forward-looking statements.

Contact:

Matt Kreps

Darrow Associates, Inc.

214-597-8200

mkreps@darrowir.com

SOURCE: CipherLoc Corporation

View source version on accesswire.com:https://www.accesswire.com/528061/CipherLoc-to-Present-at-the-LD-Micro-Main-Event-on-December-4