Urban Exposure plc (UEX) Urban Exposure plc: Potential transactions in Close Period 14-Nov-2018 / 15:50 GMT/BST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement that contains inside information according to REGULATION (EU) No 596/2014 (MAR), transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. 14 November 2018 Urban Exposure plc Potential transactions in Close Period Urban Exposure plc (the "Company"), a specialist residential development finance firm and asset manager, today announces that the Company will shortly enter into a close period ahead of the publication of its interim results for the period ending 30 September 2018 (the "Close Period") which is expected to end no sooner than 17 December 2018. Pursuant to the Company's existing authority to buy back shares, the Board has entered into an irrevocable and non-discretionary arrangement with the Company's broker, Liberum Capital Limited, to potentially effect purchases of the Company's ordinary shares on its behalf in the market during the Close Period. Any share buyback can only be implemented within certain pre-set parameters and in the absence of any new undisclosed inside information arising. Contacts Urban Exposure plc Tel: +44 (0) 845 643 2173 Randeesh Sandhu, CEO Liberum Capital Limited (Nominated Tel: +44 (0) 20 3100 2000 Adviser and Sole Broker) Neil Patel Gillian Martin Jonathan Wilkes-Green Louis Davies MHP Communications (Financial Public Tel: +44 (0) 20 3128 8100 Relations) Barnaby Fry Charlie Barker Sophia Samaras ISIN: GB00BFNSQ303 Category Code: MSCL TIDM: UEX LEI Code: 213800Q7WLHGIHUFBT43 Sequence No.: 6543 EQS News ID: 746003 End of Announcement EQS News Service

