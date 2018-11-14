Dow Jones received a payment from EQS/DGAP to publish this press release.

Travis Perkins (TPK) Travis Perkins: Director/PDMR Shareholding 14-Nov-2018 / 16:58 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. The Board of the Company was notified on 13 November 2018 that the following PDMR's and a PCA acquired ordinary shares of 10 pence each ('Shares') in the Company on 9 November 2018 in accordance with the Company's Dividend Re-investment Plan. PDMR/PCA Number of Shares acquired Share Price Stuart Chambers 43 GBP11.02 Alan Williams 312 GBP11.02 Fiona Williams 354 GBP11.02 Following Acquisition:- Mr Williams total beneficial interest is 122,508 shares which equates to <0.1% of the ISC; and Mr Chambers total beneficial interest is 3,477 shares which equates to <0.1% of the ISC. This Notification is made in accordance with the requirements of Article 19 of the EU Market Abuse Regulation. The Notification of Dealing Form s for the PDMRs can be found below. For Further information please contact: Helen O'Keefe Deputy Company Secretary +44 (0)1604 685910 Notification of dealing form 1 Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/ person closely associated a) Name 1) Stuart Chambers 2) Alan Williams 3) Fiona Williams 2 Reason for the notification a) Position/Status 1) Non-Executive Director 2) Chief Financial Officer 3) PCA of Chief Financial Officer b) Initial Initial Notification notification/Am endment 3 Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor a) Name Travis Perkins plc b) LEI 2138001I27OUBAF22K83 4 Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and; (iv) each place where transaction have been conducted a) Description of the Ordinary Shares of 10 pence financial instrument, each type of instrument Identification code ISIN: GB0007739609 b) Nature of the transaction Purchase pursuant to the Company's Dividend Re-investment Plan c) Price(s) and volume (s) Price(s) Volume(s) GBP11.02 1) 43 2) 312 3) 354 d) Aggregated information Aggregate Aggregate Aggregate Price Volume Total -Aggregated volume -Price GBP11.02 1) 43 1) GBP 473. 2) 312 86 3) 354 2) GBP3,4 38.2 4 3) GBP3,9 01.0 8 e) Date of the transaction 9 November 2018 f) Place of the transaction XLON ISIN: GB0007739609 Category Code: DSH TIDM: TPK LEI Code: 2138001I27OUBAF22K83 Sequence No.: 6544 EQS News ID: 746007 End of Announcement EQS News Service

