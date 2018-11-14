The French Environment & Energy Management Agency (Ademe) has published a report in which analyzes the dynamics of lithium supply and demand in different scenarios of global electrification by 2050. The agency experts are convinced that only with a 75% penetration of electric vehicles will reach 75% there is the real risk of a marked decrease in the safety margin of lithium supply.Although lithium-ion batteries are expected to have the largest share in the future development of electromobility, lithium supply may not become a serious issue even by 2050, according to a recent study on electromobility ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...