

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - President Donald Trump intends to nominate retired Army General John Abizaid as U.S. Ambassador to Saudi Arabia, the White House announced on Tuesday.



The White House said Abizaid currently serves as the first Annenberg Distinguished Visiting Fellow at the Hoover Institution at Stanford University and works as a private consultant at strategic consulting firm JPA Associates.



Abizaid rose to become a four-star general and the longest serving commander of U.S. Central Command before retiring from the military in 2007 after 34 years of service.



The White House noted Abizaid, a recipient of the Defense Distinguished Service Medal, the Army Distinguished Service Medal, Legion of Merit, and the Bronze Star, is also a member of the Council on Foreign Relations and the International Institute for Strategic Studies.



The nomination of Abizaid comes amid increased tensions between the U.S. and Saudi Arabia over the murder of journalist Jamal Khashoggi.



Khashoggi, a Washington Post columnist and prominent critic of the Saudi government, was killed at the Saudi consulate in Turkey last month.



A report from Politico suggested Trump's son-in-law and adviser Jared Kushner's close relationship with Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman may have previously made the need for an official envoy seem less pressing.



