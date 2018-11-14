

BRUSSELS/FRANKFURT/PARIS (dpa-AFX) - The European markets got off to a weak start Wednesday. Weak GDP data from Japan and Germany sparked concerns about sluggish global economic growth. The Italian government also told the European Union Tuesday it would maintain its deficit and economic growth forecasts for 2019 despite calls from the bloc's authorities to revise its draft budget.



However, the markets pared their early gains as crude oil prices rebounded following twelve straight days of price decreases. U.S. inflation data also increased in line with economist estimates in the month of October.



Despite the recovery, the majority of the European markets still ended the day with slight losses.



The pan-European Stoxx Europe 600 index weakened by 0.59 percent. The Euro Stoxx 50 index of eurozone bluechip stocks decreased 0.60 percent, while the Stoxx Europe 50 index, which includes some major U.K. companies, lost 0.68 percent.



The DAX of Germany dropped 0.52 percent and the CAC of France fell 0.65 percent. The FTSE 100 of the U.K. declined 0.28 percent and the SMI of Switzerland finished lower by 0.93 percent.



In Frankfurt, BMW Group rallied 1.03 percent. The company has sold more cars in October than ever before in the month, despite a challenging economic and political situation.



LEONI sank 4.79 percent after reporting a fall in Q3 profit.



In Paris, train manufacturing and rail services group Alstom jumped 2.96 percent after posting encouraging first-half results.



In London, residential landlord Grainger tumbled 4.54 percent after it launched a discounted share issue to buy out its Grip REIT joint venture with APG for £396m.



Cobham lost 5.75 percent. The aerospace and defense firm kept its FY18 expectations unchanged after posting results in line with expectations during the first ten months of the year.



Engineering conglomerate Smiths Group surged 5.36 percent after it unveiled plans to spin off its healthcare unit.



Industrial production in China was up 5.9 percent on year in October, the National Bureau of Statistics said on Wednesday. That exceeded expectations for 5.8 percent, which would have been unchanged from the September reading.



Euro area economic growth halved in the third quarter, latest estimates from the Eurostat confirmed on Wednesday. Gross domestic product grew 0.2 percent from the second quarter, when the economy expanded 0.4 percent.



Germany's economy contracted at a faster-than-expected pace in the third quarter, marking the first decline since the first three months of 2015 and the worst fall since early 2013, preliminary figures from the Federal Statistical Office showed on Wednesday.



Gross domestic product declined a seasonally and calendar-adjusted 0.2 percent in the three months to September, after expanding 0.5 percent in the second quarter. Economists had forecast a 0.1 percent drop.



UK inflation remained unchanged in October, defying expectations for a modest increase, and allows the Bank of England to focus on the strengthening pay growth that can ultimately lead to an interest rate hike, if the Brexit deal is approved in time.



The consumer price index rose 2.4 percent year-on-year, same as in September, figures from the Office for National Statistics showed on Wednesday. Economists had expected a modest acceleration in the inflation figure to 2.5 percent.



Partly reflecting a jump in energy prices, the Labor Department released a report on Wednesday showing consumer prices in the U.S. increased in line with economist estimates in the month of October. The Labor Department said its consumer price index rose by 0.3 percent in October after inching up by 0.1 percent in September. Economists had expected prices to climb by 0.3 percent.



