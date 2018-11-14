Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - November 14, 2018) - SusGlobal Energy Corp. ("SusGlobal Energy" or the "Company") (SNRG), is pleased to announce the appointment of Andréa Calla to the Company's Board of Directors. Mr. Calla is President and CEO of the Calla Group and is an accomplished professional with over 35 years of experience in business, more recently a senior executive for ten years with The Tridel Group, one of Canada's largest community builders/developers. He was actively involved in the different company divisions and all facets of the industry. He is also Managing Partner of The Callian Capital Group, a globally active Toronto-based investment and capital management firm.

Andréa has held key leadership and entrepreneurial roles driving innovative, practical and effective changes to improve quality of life through various company start-ups across diverse industries, some include:

Chairman, Deep Geo Inc., a global nuclear waste management company

Chairman & Co-Founder of TransAsia Investment Partners, Hong Kong

Founding Director of 350 Capital, a "cleantech" investment company

Co-Founder of Nordicon, a design-build company, Canada, US, Mid-East

Founding member of Novator, pioneer in e-commerce and AI, helped make it the 14 th fastest growing company in Canada, reported by Profit 100 magazine

fastest growing company in Canada, reported by Profit 100 magazine Board of Sumbola, an innovative internet e-publishing company

Co-Founder, Board member of Twin Hills Resources, developer of partial upgrading cavitation technology, reducing the viscosity of oil sands bitumen to flow through pipelines without having to be blended with diluent

Board of SEL Global, an innovative Mobile Shopping Solutions Software & Advertising company, software developed in Silicon Valley

Advisory Board of Magnovate, innovative Magnetic Levitation transportation systems

Co-Founder of Fusion Sailboats, designed, developed, manufactured and distributed the Fusion 15, winner of Sailing World's "International Boat of the Year" in 2003

Advisory Board of Dorsay Development Corp., currently planning a purpose-built community in the GTA with a ground-breaking model in place-making. The over 1,200-acre community will combine global best practices in creating a sustainable community that is economically, environmentally, socially healthy and resilient

Throughout his career, Andréa has been committed to City and Community building, improving the quality of life in urban regions and continually driving innovative, practical and effective change in different sectors through his leadership and entrepreneurial skills, holding positions at the following organizations:



Chairman of Canadian Urban Institute:

CUI helps public & private sectors build capacity for informed, creative decisions; shape public policy; and implement the best community practices with a focus on solutions for the built environment that balance human, ecological and economic impacts

CUI helps public & private sectors build capacity for informed, creative decisions; shape public policy; and implement the best community practices with a focus on solutions for the built environment that balance human, ecological and economic impacts Chairman of Strategic Regional Research Alliance:

SRRA Identifies practical evidence-based solutions for connecting investments in infrastructure and real estate (such as Smart Track). They are funded by public and private sector partners interested in enhancing competitiveness and resilience in the GTHA region

SRRA Identifies practical evidence-based solutions for connecting investments in infrastructure and real estate (such as Smart Track). They are funded by public and private sector partners interested in enhancing competitiveness and resilience in the GTHA region President of the Association of Ontario Land Economists

Advisory Board member of the Urban Land Institute, Toronto

Andréa holds a Bachelor of Architecture from the University of Toronto, a Master of Science from Columbia University, New York and an Executive MBA from Ivey School of Business, Western University.

Following this appointment, SusGlobal Energy's Board of Directors is made up of seven directors, five of which are Independent. Mr. Calla is an independent director.

About SusGlobal Energy Corp.

SusGlobal Energy Corp., is a renewable energy company focused on acquiring, developing and monetizing a portfolio of proprietary technologies in the waste to energy application globally. It is management's objective to grow SusGlobal Energy into a significant sustainable waste to energy provider. For more information, please visit the Company's website at: www.susglobalenergy.com.

Safe Harbor Statement

This news release contains "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, including statements regarding the Company's objectives. Forward looking statements are statements that are not historical facts and are generally, but not always, identified by the words "expects," "plans," "anticipates," "believes," "intends," "estimates," "projects," "aims," "potential," "goal," "objective," "prospective," and similar expressions, or that events or conditions "will," "would," "may," "can," "could" or "should" occur. The Company cautions investors that any forward-looking statements by the Company are not guarantees of future results or performance, and that actual results may differ materially from those in forward looking statements as a result of various factors, including, but not limited to, lack of sufficient financial resources; variations in market conditions, currency and our stock; the Company's ability to obtain any necessary permits, approvals, consents or authorizations required for its activities; the Company's ability to produce energy, biogas, compost or organic fertilizer from its properties successfully or profitably, to continue its projected growth, or to be fully able to implement its business strategies and other risk factors described in the Company's filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission, which may be viewed at www.sec.gov.

Contact

SusGlobal Energy Corp.

Marc Hazout, President

(416) 223-8500 or Toll Free: 1-866-512-7374

Email: info@susglobalenergy.com

SOURCE: SusGlobal Energy Corp.