

BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - The Swiss stock market ended Wednesday's session with a significant loss. The weak performance of the defensive heavyweights pressured the overall market.



Weak GDP data from Japan and Germany sparked concerns about sluggish global economic growth. The Italian government also told the European Union Tuesday it would maintain its deficit and economic growth forecasts for 2019 despite calls from the bloc's authorities to revise its draft budget.



The Swiss Market Index decreased by 0.93 percent Wednesday and finished at 8,931.20. The Swiss Leader Index dropped 0.86 percent and the Swiss Performance Index lost 0.94 percent.



The index heavyweights all finished solidly in the red. Novartis declined 0.7 percent, Roche weakened by 1.1 percent and Nestle surrendered 0.9 percent.



Julius Baer fell 1.2 percent, Credit Suisse dropped 1.1 percent and UBS slid 0.2 percent.



Lonza was among the weakest performing stocks of the day, sinking 1.8 percent.



Richemont gained 0.2 percent, while rival Swatch Group lost 0.3 percent.



