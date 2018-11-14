US Federal Reserve Bank kept monetary policy unchanged to get active again in December. Euro Area growth slowdown in Q3 might be transitory due to one-of effects of the German car industry. Strong growth is set to prolong in CEE, yet gradually approaching more sustainable levels. United States: No news from the Fed in the November statement. Wait for December for next increase of the federal funds rate. Last week, the Federal Open Market Committee (FOMC) of the Federal Reserve Bank (Fed) has decided to keep interest rates on hold. The target range for the federal funds rate was increased to 2-2.25 % in September and is expected to be raised by another 25 basis points (to 2.25-2.5 %) in December 2018. The Fed communicates that further gradual increases in the target range for the ...

