Ceuta Group Featured in Our Future King: Prince Charles at 70

Global consumer brand services group, Ceuta Group, is delighted to feature in Our Future King: Prince Charles at 70, a biography that celebrates the heir to the throne's entrepreneurial spirit.

The Group is an official partner of the publication, and one of a number of selected companies that share with the Prince the values and passion for the next generation of business growth.

Celebrating a lifetime of achievement and heralding his current and future roles and responsibilities, this high-quality, coffee-table book will chart the Prince's seven decades; from his early years through to his present status as one the most significant figures on the world stage.

Our Future King: Prince Charles at 70 is edited by the best-selling, award-winning author Robert Jobson, who has chronicled the story of the House of Windsor for the past 30 years.

It also gives a detailed look at the many areas in which the Prince has contributed to society through his various charitable associations, and includes exclusive pictures from his Royal Tours over the last 18-months.

Ceuta's Chief Executive, Edwin Bessant, founded Ceuta Healthcare in 1994 with joint-founding partner Annette D'Abreo after discovering a gap in the market for companies wanting an alternative and more affordable solution to calling on pharmacies, before making strides in the European and Global economies with the formation of Ceuta Group.

Bessant says: "I noticed over time that brand owners were struggling to bring external agencies together to work on specific projects to manage and grow their brand. This became the catalyst for expanding our offering and forming Ceuta Group."

The fully illustrated hardback was launched in the refined setting of the Ritz London hotel in Piccadilly.

