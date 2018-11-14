Frost & Sullivan Webinar: Identify Grid Modernization Initiatives Supporting Growth in the Electrification of Transportation

SANTA CLARA, California, Nov. 14, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Frost & Sullivan's Energy & Environment team will host a live, complimentary briefing, Identifying Key Growth Opportunities for Electrification of Transportation, on Thursday, November 15, at 2:00 PM EST. The interactive briefing will be hosted by Frost & Sullivan's Farah Saeed, research director for digital grids and Naren Pasupalati, senior research analyst. Highlights will focus on the future landscape in which utilities are trying to understand how EVs can be leveraged for improving integration of renewables as well as future smart city level applications.

Many states across the US have taken a proactive approach to address climate change despite federal pushback against clean power. California recently joined the growing list of states and regions that are committing to carbon neutrality and becoming 100 percent green with the recent passing of SB100. Reaching these goals is an ambitious task on many fronts. Regardless, there is a growing positive sentiment and a sense of urgency to embrace electrification of transportation (EoT) coming from the consumer and electric grid sides.

"The inevitable digital transformation is causing utilities to reevaluate their position and future role in the industry particularly as centralized power plants and aged assets have become too cost prohibitive to maintain and to secure the existing position of an electricity provider," said Saeed. "To avoid painful irrelevance utilities must transform themselves as community leaders and advocate for sustainability and invest in future technologies that embrace clean tech and carbon neutrality including EoT."

Key takeaways of the webcast include:

Learn about significant regional and state trends, and utility use cases that are shaping the market for electrification of transportation

Discover some of the challenges and gaps with the existing grid infrastructure that are being addressed

Explore to what degree demand-side management will effectively address electrification of transportation integration

