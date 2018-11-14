

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Democrats are divided over whether current House Minority Leader Nancy Pelosi, D-Calif., should once again become House Speaker in the next Congress, according to the results of a new CNN poll.



Forty-four percent of Democrats said Pelosi should lead the party in the House, while 46 percent said another Democratic member should take over the position.



Among all Americans, 59 percent said another Democratic member should lead the party in the House compared to just 30 percent that said Pelosi should be House Speaker.



The release of the poll results comes as some Democratic lawmakers have expressed opposition to Pelosi reclaiming the speaker's gavel, although no one has officially challenged her thus far.



CNN noted Democrats were also divided over whether Pelosi should remain the Democratic leader after Republicans took control of the House in 2010.



The CNN/ORC poll conducted after the 2010 elections showed 45 percent of Democrats wanted Pelosi as House Minority Leader compared to the 47 percent that preferred another Democrat.



Pelosi has nonetheless remained the House Democratic leader since then and seems likely to be elected House Speaker later this month.



The CNN survey of 677 adults was conducted by independent research company SSRS from November 8th through 12th and has a margin of error of plus or minus 5.0 percentage points.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX