

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Congressman Kevin McCarthy, R-Calif., will serve as House Minority Leader in the next Congress after a vote by members of the Republican caucus on Wednesday.



McCarthy will take over as the top Republican in the House from retiring House Speaker Paul Ryan, R-Wis., as Democrats retake control of the chamber next year.



In a closed-door meeting, McCarthy reportedly defeated conservative Congressman Jim Jordan, R-Ohio, by a vote of 159 to 43.



Jordan, a co-founder of the hardline House Freedom Caucus, was seen as long-shot challenger to McCarthy, the current House Majority Leader.



Along with electing McCarthy, House Republicans also chose Congressman Steve Scalise, R-La., as minority whip, and Congresswoman Liz Cheney, R-Wyo., as Republican Conference chairwoman.



House Democrats are due to hold their leadership elections later this month, with current House Minority Leader Nancy Pelosi, D-Calif., expected to reclaim the House Speaker's gavel.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX