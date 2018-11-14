Michigan State University Selects Planon's Integrated Campus Management Technology

BRIGHTON, England, November 14, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --

A new information technology system to enhance MSUs service provision

Michigan State University (MSU) has selected Planon's integrated workplace management system (IWMS) for campus management in its continuing efforts to offer the highest performing, innovative, and leading-edge facilities within higher education, and to re-inforce its focus on quality, customer satisfaction, and value.

'Michigan State University is a large and diverse enterprise featuring one of the largest, single-campus hall of residence systems in the country and a growing research footprint. We service 558 buildings covering more than 24 million square feet on our East Lansing campus,' said Dan Bollman, AVP for Infrastructure Planning and Facilities (IPF) at MSU. 'Our goal and our vision is to offer best-in-class services in support of the University's mission of teaching, research and outreach. It is vital that we provide a comprehensive and integrated facilities management system in order to be successful.'

MSU purchased Planon's entire IWMS suite of applications and plans to begin their implementation with space and maintenance management. The long-term project scope also includes implementation of asset management with sustainability, fleet management, key control, mobile solutions, billing and job costing, and more.

'We will use Planon as the foundation for MSUs facilities, property, infrastructure systems and data. This lays the groundwork for our facilities organisation as we strive to provide MSUs students, faculty, staff, and visitors with the best possible campus experience,' said Barbara Wilber, IPF Support Services Manager.

'Michigan State University's Infrastructure, Planning and Facilities team has a bold, impressive mission,' said Fred Guelen, President of Planon North America. 'With Planon, MSU will implement what we believe is the most effective and comprehensive campus management solution and make our shared vision of a truly 'Smart Campus' a reality.'

