

MUNICH (dpa-AFX) - Linde (LDE.L, LNAGF.PK) Wednesday reported revenues for nine-months ended September 30, 2018 of 13.050 billion euros, down 1.7% from 13.281 billion euros last year.



The revenue decline was due mainly to exchange rate effects. Excluding one-time items, Group revenues were 4.8% higher than in the first nine months of 2017.



Group operating profit rose by 4.2% to 3.301 billion euros from 3.169 billion euros last year. After adjusting for exchange rate effects, the increase was even greater at 9.0 percent.



The merger between Linde AG and Praxair was successfully completed at the end of October following the antitrust clearance received from the FTC. The exchange offer of Linde plc to Linde AG shareholders was settled at 31 October 2018.



