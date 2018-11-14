

SUNNYVALE (dpa-AFX) - NetApp Inc. (NTAP) released earnings for its second quarter that advanced from the same period last year.



The company's earnings came in at $241 million, or $0.91 per share. This compares with $174 million, or $0.63 per share, in last year's second quarter.



Excluding items, NetApp Inc. reported adjusted earnings of $280 million or $1.06 per share for the period.



Analysts had expected the company to earn $0.99 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company's revenue for the quarter rose 7.0% to $1.52 billion from $1.42 billion last year.



NetApp Inc. earnings at a glance:



-Earnings (Q2): $280 Mln. vs. $221 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q2): $1.06 vs. $0.80 last year. -Analysts Estimate: $0.99 -Revenue (Q2): $1.52 Bln vs. $1.42 Bln last year.



-Guidance: Next quarter EPS guidance: $1.12 - $1.18 Next quarter revenue guidance: $1.550 - $1.650 Bln



