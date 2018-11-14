

CANBERA (dpa-AFX) - Australia will on Thursday release October figures for unemployment, highlighting a modest day for Asia-Pacific economic activity.



The jobless rate is expected to come in at 5.1 percent, up from 5.0 percent in September. The Australian economy is tipped to have added 20,000 jobs last month following the gain of 5,600 job in the previous month.



Japan will see Q3 numbers for housing loans; in the three months prior, the number of loans climbed 2.7 percent on year.



China will provide October figures for new home prices; in September, prices were up 1.0 percent on month.



The central bank in Indonesia will wrap up its monetary policy meeting and then announce its decision on interest rates. The central bank is widely expected to keep its benchmark lending rate unchanged at 5.75 percent.



Indonesia also will see October figures for imports, exports and trade balance. In September, imports were worth $15.06 billion and exports were at $14.83 billion for a trade deficit of $0.23 billion.



The central bank in the Philippines will conclude its monetary policy meeting and announce its decision on interest rates. The bank is widely expected to keep its benchmark lending rate steady at 4.50 percent.



