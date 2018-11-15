

BEIJING (dpa-AFX) - The China stock market on Wednesday halted the two-day winning streak in which it had collected more than 55 points or 2.1 percent. The Shanghai Composite Index now rests just above the 2,630-point plateau and it's predicted to open in the red again on Thursday.



The global forecast for the Asian markets remains soft, with technology stocks likely to continue to weigh. The European and U.S. markets were down and the Asian bourses figure to follow that lead.



The SCI finished modestly lower on Wednesday following losses from the financial shares and oil and financial companies.



For the day, the index slid 22.64 points or 0.85 percent to finish at 2,632.24 after trading between 2,627.96 and 2,658.31. The Shenzhen Composite Index lost 5.56 points or 0.40 percent to end at 1,378.36.



Among the actives, Industrial and Commercial Bank of China skidded 1.30 percent, while China Merchants Bank tumbled 1.47 percent, Bank of China dropped 1.10 percent, China Construction Bank retreated 1.49 percent, China Life Insurance declined 1.08 percent, Ping An Insurance contracted 1.63 percent, China Petroleum and Chemical (Sinopec) plummeted 3.40 percent, PetroChina plunged 2.73 percent, China Shenhua Energy lost 1.56 percent, Gemdale fell 1.58 percent, Poly Developments climbed 1.12 percent and China Vanke added 0.88 percent.



The lead from Wall Street is negative as stocks fluctuated wildly on Wednesday after opening higher. The major averages pulled back firmly into negative territory before staging an unsuccessful recovery attempt in the afternoon.



The Dow shed 205.99 points or 0.81 percent to 25,080.50, while the NASDAQ lost 64.48 points or 0.90 percent to 7,136.47 and the S&P 500 fell 20.60 points or 0.76 percent to 2,701.58.



Tech shares remained under pressure as Apple (AAPL) extended a recent downtrend following a downgrade amid expectations of a drop in iPhone sales next year.



Negative sentiment may also have been generated by comments by Congresswoman Maxine Waters, D-Calif., who is expected to take over the powerful House Financial Services Committee in the next Congress. Waters suggested she would halt President Donald Trump's efforts to roll back banking regulations.



Crude oil futures managed to close on a positive note on Wednesday after 12 successive days of declines. Crude oil futures for December edged higher Wednesday and settled at $56.25 a barrel, gaining $0.56 or 1 percent for the session.



Closer to home, China will provide October figures for new home prices later today; in September, prices were up 1.0 percent on month.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX