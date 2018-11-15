



TOKYO, Nov 15, 2018 - (JCN Newswire) - Mitsubishi Motors Corporation today announced that the Eclipse Cross crossover SUV has been selected as the "RJC Car of the Year 2019" run by the Automotive Researchers' & Journalists' Conference of Japan (RJC) after final judging on November 13.In selecting Eclipse Cross, the RJC selection committee commented, "Not only is the Eclipse Cross a stylish fusion of a sharp coupe and a compact SUV, but it has high rough road performance and well balanced dynamics, due to Mitsubishi's unique Super All-Wheel Control (S-AWC) four wheel drive system. Brisk driving performance is thanks to combination of newly developed 1.5L direct-injection turbocharged gasoline engine and CVT with an 8-speed manual override."This is the first time a MMC model has been awarded the RJC Car of the Year since the Mitsubishi i in 2007."It is delight for us to win the RJC Car of the Year 2019. Mitsubishi Motors is committed to putting the customer first, which is inspired by our corporate philosophy - Create a vibrant society by realizing the potential of mobility," Mitsubishi Motors Corporation announced.Outline: RJC Car of the Year 2019The 28th RJC Car of the Year was selected by RJC members from Japanese models launched on the domestic market between November 1, 2017 and October 31, 2018. The selection committee chose the "6 best models" on November 1 before voting on November 13 to decide the RJC Car of the Year 2019.About Mitsubishi MotorsMitsubishi Motors Corporation is a global automobile company based in Tokyo, Japan, which has a competitive edge in SUVs and pickup trucks, electric and plug-in hybrid electric vehicles. Since the Mitsubishi group produced its first car more than a century ago, we have demonstrated an ambitious and often disruptive approach, developing new vehicle genres and pioneering cutting-edge technologies. Deeply rooted in Mitsubishi Motors' DNA, our brand strategy will appeal to ambitious drivers, willing to challenge conventional wisdom and ready to embrace change. Consistent with this mindset, Mitsubishi Motors introduced its new brand strategy in 2017, expressed in its "Drive your Ambition" tagline - a combination of personal drive and forward attitude, and a reflection of the constant dialogue between the brand and its customers. Today Mitsubishi Motors is committed to continuous investment in innovative new technologies, attractive design and product development, bringing exciting and authentic new vehicles to customers around the world.Source: Mitsubishi MotorsContact:Copyright 2018 JCN Newswire . All rights reserved.