Suning Revealed Single's Day Shopping Festival Result with Omni-Channel Sales Increased By 132%

NANJING, China, Nov. 15, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Suning.com ("the Company"), a Fortune Global 500 retail company and China's largest online-to-offline (O2O) smart retailer owned by Suning Holdings Group, closed Single's Day shopping festival on Nov.11th, increasing Omni-channel sales by 132% over last year. The festival, which is one of the biggest e-commerce shopping festivals, saw Suning.com's official retail app take the no.1 download spot for 10 consecutive days during the promotion.

"The theme of this year's Single's Day festival was 'Shopping online, shopping offline, shopping with Suning', "said Zhang Jindong, Chairman of Suning Holdings Group. "The pure online E-commerce is dead. As the smart retailer, Suning is committed to promoting our new concept of future retailing and styled living through intelligent solutions, the connection of different consumption scenarios, the combination of online and offline marketing, and customer immersion to achieve an enhanced retail experience. It is with such a solid foundation and strategy that a satisfactory result can be achieved on this shopping festival."

Highlights of Suning.com's Single's Day Shopping Festival

On Nov. 11 th , Suning owned brick-and-mortar stores served more than 50 million visits, Suning CVS retail services served over 5 million customers, more than 200 thousand visits to Suning cinemas, and Suning Plaza had 15 million visits to stores.

More than 200 thousand crews from Suning logistics served the customers nationwide, the total miles Suning couriers had traveled reached 1 million kilometers, which could circles 25 times around the earth.

Under the influence of CIIE, sales of Suning international (including cross-border shopping) increased by 428%. Beauty, maternal and child, and nutraceutical products ranked Top 3 most popular categories. Among them, household daily categories has grown rapidly with sales increased by 636% over the same period of last year.

According to Suning big data system, numbers of consumers born after-90s accounted for 42%, while consumers born after-80s accounted for 38%. For the first time, after-90s generation surpassed after-80s in consumption in quantity.

From Nov.1st to Nov.11th, the peak volume of orders processed by Suning Financial Services increased by more than 200%. Over 2 million people were offered with cash bonuses and bank discounts. The number of users applying for "Casual Loan" is 1.5 million, which provides a pre-credit line of 600 million in total.

The Suning smart retail strategy focuses on a future of retail that leverages advances in new technology and merges different buying scenarios to create innovative online-to-offline experiences for consumers, reviving the high-street and making shopping more interesting and fun.

Throughout the single's day festival, 5 R&D bases around the world, 10 core data centers, 4000+ systems, and 10,000+ IT engineers fully dedicated, providing more than 200 million consumers with a full range of Suning services.

About Suning

Founded in 1990, Suning is one of the leading commercial enterprises in China with two public companies in China and Japan respectively. In 2018, Suning Holdings ranked second among the top 500 non-state-owned enterprises in China with annual revenue of 80.85 billion USD (557.88 billion RMB). With the mission of "Leading the Ecosystem across Industries by Creating Elite Quality of Life for All", Suning has strengthened and expanded its core business through eight vertical industries: Suning.com, Logistics, Financial Services, Technology, Real Estate, Sports, Media &Entertainment, and Investment, among which Suning.com is listed on the 2017 and 2018 list of Fortune Global 500. www.suningholdings.com