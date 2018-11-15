

NEW YORK CITY (dpa-AFX) - Warren Buffett's Berkshire Hathaway Inc. (BRK-B, BRK-A, BRKa) disclosed in a regulatory filing that it bought a new stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (JPM) and increased its holding in Apple Inc. (AAPL) at the end of September.



Berkshire acquired 35.664 million shares of JPMorgan valued at about $4 billion as of September 30, and the firm boosted its stake in Apple, adding 522,902 shares, bringing the firm's total stake in the iPhone maker to $56.994 million.



Berkshire also increased its shares of Goldman Sachs Group Inc. (GS) adding 5.1 million, bringing the total value of its stake to $4.1 billion.



Meanwhile, Berkshire reduced its position in Wells Fargo Inc. (WFC) shrinking its position by 9.6 million shares, with the investment firm's position in Wells at $23.25 billion.



Berkshire bought a new stake in Oracle Corp. 41.4 million shares worth $2.1 billion as of the end of September.



