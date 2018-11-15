

TOKYO (dpa-AFX) - The Japanese stock market is declining on Thursday, tracking the weak cues overnight from Wall Street and a stronger yen. Tech and exporters' shares are among the leading decliners.



The benchmark Nikkei 225 Index is losing 114.86 points or 0.53 percent to 21,731.62, after touching a low of 21,613.53 in early trades. Japanese shares ended a choppy session higher on Wednesday.



Tech stocks are mostly weak after a fall in shares of Apple overnight. Tokyo Electron is losing more than 1 percent and Alps Electric is down almost 1 percent, while Advantest is adding 0.2 percent. Shares of conglomerate SoftBank are lower by more than 2 percent.



The major exporters are also lower as the yen strengthened. Mitsubishi Electric is declining almost 2 percent, while Panasonic and Canon are losing more than 1 percent each. Sony is lower by almost 1 percent.



Among automakers, Toyota is down almost 1 percent and Honda is lower by 1 percent. In the banking sector, Mitsubishi UFJ Financial and Sumitomo Mitsui Financial are declining more than 3 percent each.



In the oil space, Inpex is down 0.8 percent, while Japan Petroleum is edging up less than 0.1 percent after crude oil prices rebounded overnight.



Among the other major gainers, Amada Holdings is rising 10 percent, Chiyoda Corp. is gaining more than 4 percent and Kuraray Co. is advancing almost 3 percent.



On the flip side, Oji Holdings and Shinsei Bank are losing more than 4 percent each, while Taiyo Yuden is lower by almost 4 percent.



In economic news, Japan will see third-quarter numbers for housing loans today.



In the currency market, the U.S. dollar is trading in the mid 113 yen-range on Thursday.



On Wall Street, stocks closed lower on Wednesday as shares of Apple extended a recent downtrend after Guggenheim Partners downgraded its rating on the company's stock to Neutral from Buy amid expectations of a 5 percent drop in iPhone units sold in 2019. Negative sentiment may also have been generated by comments by Congresswoman Maxine Waters, D-Calif., who is expected to take over the powerful House Financial Services Committee in the next Congress.



The Dow fell 205.99 points or 0.8 percent to 25,080.50, the Nasdaq tumbled 64.48 points or 0.9 percent to 7,136.39 and the S&P 500 slid 20.60 points or 0.8 percent to 2,701.58.



The major European markets also moved to the downside on Wednesday. While the U.K.'s FTSE 100 Index dipped by 0.3 percent, the German DAX Index and the French CAC 40 Index slid by 0.5 percent and 0.7 percent, respectively.



Crude oil prices rose on Wednesday to snap a twelve-day losing streak, with traders looking ahead to the official crude inventory data from U.S. Energy Information Administration. WTI crude for December added $0.56 or 1 percent to settle at $56.25 a barrel on the New York Mercantile Exchange.



