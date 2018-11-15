Zoho Analytics features rich third-party integrations, sleek UI, enhanced visualization options, and more

Zoho today announced the release of Zoho Analytics, its most advanced self-service business intelligence and analytics platform yet. The new release unleashes the power of data blending and artificial intelligence, enabling organizations to analyze massive amounts of data in a much more efficient way and derive cross-functional business insights.

"At Zoho, we know what's important for Sales, Marketing, Support, HR and Finance functions, as we ourselves offer business applications in each of these categories. With this deep understanding of business requirements, we have crafted dashboards that decision-makers and executives can use out-of-the-box from within Zoho Analytics, a unique analytics solution in the self-service BI market," said Raju Vegesna, chief evangelist at Zoho. "Now, organizations can leverage AI-powered technologies via Zoho Analytics, to correlate data that traditionally resided in departmental silos, into meaningful metrics that span across business functions. For example, being able to determine the impact of marketing spend on new sales."

"Zoho Analytics' easy to use interface allows our business to quickly create reports specific to our needs," said Nolan Davis, co-founder, Outdoor Sports Marketing. "The new release is a game changer as it enables our sales reps to visually analyze their territory data and improve their sales productivity. As a Zoho customer for nine years, we couldn't be happier."

Summary of New Capabilities

Auto-Blending

Zoho Analytics blends data automatically from multiple sources into reports and dashboards, letting users correlate business metrics across these sources. This allows a CXO to get end-to-end insights across multiple departments like marketing, sales, support, finance and others, all at one place, without having to switch applications. Zoho Analytics not only blends data coming from different Zoho apps, but also data from third-party apps.

Ask Zia

Zia, Zoho's intelligent assistant based on machine learning (ML) and artificial intelligence (AI) technologies, is now part of Zoho Analytics. Users can ask Zia questions such as, "What was my monthly sales for the last year across regions?" Zia converts such questions to complex SQL queries in the back end and gives answers in the form of visual reports, without users having to create them manually.

Zia can auto-blend data and understand questions that span across business apps e.g., "Give me the revenue per employee" where revenue comes from the accounting app, and employee count comes from the HR app. Zia comes up with multiple suggestions as possible answers, from which users can choose the relevant report.

Forecasting

Zoho Analytics debuts Predictive Analytics with new forecasting capabilities. Users can now predict future trends accurately based on their past data.

New Connectors

Zoho Analytics enriches its third-party integrations with six new connectors for popular business apps, expanding the number of connectors to over 100. Each of these connectors come with more than 100 pre-built domain-specific reports and KPI dashboards that users can benefit from right away.

For social media agencies: Facebook Pages, Twitter handles, and Twitter competitive analytics For marketing agencies: Bing Ads and Facebook Ads analytics For HR leaders: Zoho People analytics

Enhanced Visualization

Zoho Analytics includes a major overhaul to its visualization options. In addition to the existing 40+ chart types, Zoho Analytics has added Geo-map charts to help visualize location data. Dark-themed dashboards, flexible dashboard layouts, heat maps, and dial gauges have also been added as new visualization options.

On-premise

In addition to the existing cloud version, Zoho Analytics introduces a new installable on-premise edition to offer deployment choices to users. The on-premise edition will help medium and large enterprises analyze their data stored in-house. This edition is available for Windows and Linux operating systems.

Pricing and Availability

The new release of Zoho Analytics is launched in conjunction with the introduction of Zoho's new Customer Experience Platform, a unified suite that allows Sales, Marketing, Support, and Operations to work as one team on one interface. Powered by Analytics and Zia, the platform sets a new standard for omni-channel customer engagement and real-time insight across departments to keep customers satisfied throughout their experience.

Zoho Analytics is available in plans starting from $25 per month. Zoho Analytics is also part of Zoho One, the company's all-in-one suite of applications for running an entire business.

About Zoho

Zoho is the operating system for business-a single online platform capable of running an entire business. With apps in nearly every major business category, including sales, marketing, customer support, accounting and back office operations, and an array of productivity and collaboration tools, Zoho is one of the world's most prolific software companies. In 2017, Zoho introduced the revolutionary Zoho One, an integrated suite of applications for the entire business.

Zoho respects user privacy and does not have an ad-revenue model in any part of its business, including its free products. More than 40 million users around the world, across hundreds of thousands of companies, rely on Zoho every day to run their businesses, including Zoho itself. Zoho Corporation is privately held and profitable with more than 6,000 employees. Zoho is headquartered in Pleasanton, California, with international headquarters in Chennai, India. Additional offices are in Austin (US), Utrecht (The Netherlands), Singapore, Dubai (UAE), Yokohama (Japan), and Beijing (China). For more information, please visit www.zoho.com.

