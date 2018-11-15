Economic and financial events for Thursday,

November 15th 2018

COMPANY DATA

07:00 CH: Züblin Half Year Results (Call 10.30 h)

07:00 D: K+S Q3 (Call 10.00 h)

07:30 D: Sixt Q3 Final

07:30 D: Henkel Q3

07:30 F: Bouygues Q3

07:30 FIN: Ferratum Oyi 9-Months Figures

08:00 D: Acea Vehicle Registrations 10/18

08:00 D: LPKF 9-Months Figures Final

08:15 D: Singulus 9-Months Figures Final

13:00 USA: Walmart Q3

17:45 F: Vallourec Q3

18:00 F: Vivendi Q3

COMPANY EVENTS WITH NO TIME SPECIFIED

A: Mayr-Melnhof Q3

A: Österreichische Post Q3

D: BayernLB 9-Months Figures

USA: Applied Materials Q4

USA: Nvidia Q3

USA: Sonos Q3

ECONOMIC DATA

06:30 NL: Unemployment data 10/18

08:00 D: Manufacturing (Beschäftigte) 09/18

10:30 GB: Retail Sales 10/18

11:00 EU: Trade Balance 09/18

14:30 USA: Empire State Index 11/18

14:30 USA: Retail Sales 10/18

14:30 USA: Philly Fed Index 11/18

14:30 USA: Im- And Export prices 10/18

14:30 USA: Initial jobless claims (Week)

15:00 B: Trade Balance 09/18

16:00 USA: Business Inventories 09/18

17:00 USA: Department of Energy Oil Report (Week)°

