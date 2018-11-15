Stolt-Nielsen Limited Declares Interim Dividend of $0.25 per Common Share

LONDON, November 15, 2018 - Stolt-Nielsen Limited (Oslo Børs: SNI) announced today that the Company's Board of Directors approved the payment of an interim dividend of $0.25 per Common Share. The dividend is payable on December 12, 2018 to shareholders of record as of November 28, 2018. The shares will trade ex-dividend on and after November 27, 2018.

Mr. Niels G. Stolt-Nielsen, Chief Executive Officer of Stolt-Nielsen Limited, said, "The Board's decision to maintain the dividend at $0.25 per Common shares was driven by the continued weak chemical tanker market and the uncertainty related to the timing of its recovery."

For additional information please contact:

Jens F. Grüner-Hegge

Chief Financial Officer

U.K. +44 (0) 20 7611 8985

j.gruner-hegge@stolt.com

Ellie Davison

Head of Corporate Communications

U.K. +44 (0) 20 7611 8926

e.davison@stolt.com

About Stolt-Nielsen Limited

Stolt-Nielsen Limited (SNL or the "Company") is a leading global provider of integrated transportation solutions for bulk liquid chemicals, edible oils, acids, and other specialty liquids through its three largest business divisions, Stolt Tankers, Stolthaven Terminals and Stolt Tank Containers. Stolt Sea Farm produces and markets high quality turbot, sole, sturgeon, and caviar. Stolt-Nielsen Gas invests in opportunities in LPG and LNG shipping and distribution.

Stolt-Nielsen Limited is listed on the Oslo Stock Exchange.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains "forward-looking statements" based on information available to the Company on the date hereof, and the Company assumes no obligation to update any such forward-looking statement. These statements may be identified by the use of words like "anticipate," "believe," "estimate," "expect," "intend," "may," "plan," "project," "will," "should," "seek," and similar expressions. The forward-looking statements reflect the Company's current views and assumptions and are subject to risks and uncertainties. The Company does not represent or warrant that the Company's actual future results, performance or achievements will be as discussed in those statements, and assumes no obligation to, and does not intend to, update any of those forward-looking statements other than as may be required by applicable law.





This information is subject to the disclosure requirements pursuant to section 5-12 of the Norwegian Securities Trading Act.

