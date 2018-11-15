GenerationS: Finnish Startups are Invited to Russia

MOSCOW, November 15, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --

Aalto Ventures Program hosts a pitching event for GenerationS & Ilim Group, who are interested in a wide variety of forest industry technologies. 10-15 startups or projects at research stage have an opportunity to pitch to Ilim Group representatives. The most interesting projects will be invited to St. Petersburg in January 2019 to meet face-to-face with Ilim Group board of investors.

Ilim Group and GenerationS Russian Corporate Accelerator are scouting for projects aimed at creating innovative technologies and materials that can be implemented in a variety of industries.

About Ilim Group:

Ilim Group is a leader in Russian pulp and paper industry and one of the industry leaders globally with a wide geography of sales. Ilim Group has three largest pulp and paper mills located in Arkhangelsk and Irkutsk regions, and two modern corrugated box plants in Leningrad and Moscow regions. The Group's mills produce over 75% of all domestically produced market pulp, 20% of cardboard, and 10% of paper.

The scope is startups at R&D or higher stage in the following areas:

- New cellulose-based materials

- New types of packaging

- Zero-waste timber harvesting and production. Logistics

- New specifications and types of cellulose

- New sources of raw materials

- Marginal organic products

- New materials based on paper and cardboard

- Digital & AI

- Production process optimization

For more information: http://ilim.generation-startup.ru/en/

How to apply:

Send your applications to sami.tuomi@aalto.fi as a single file (PDF, Word or PowerPoint) that contains the following information:

1. Contact details

- Company/project name

- Contact person

- Phone number

- Email address

2. Brief description of product/technology

3. Presentation of the project

- Product-oriented explanation of technology/innovation

- How the technology fits Ilim's current business

- What is the company looking for? (investment, sales, proof of concept, etc.)

- Current status, target market, confirmed interest from buyers, key team members

What: AVP presents: GENSTalks - Ilim Group Accelerator in Finland

When:November 20th 2018

Where: Atrium, TUAS building, Maarintie 8, Espoo

About GenerationS:

GenerationS is a platform for corporate acceleration tools that is held by RVC since 2013. To date, the accelerator infrastructure includes more than 14,000 startups from 30 countries, 400 corporate and ecosystem partners. In 2018, GenerationS became the first Russian accelerator to become a part of the Global Accelerator Network (GAN) Accelerator community.

http://en.generation-startup.ru/