

AMSTERDAM (dpa-AFX) - The Netherlands' unemployment rate was unchanged in October, while employment continued to climb, preliminary data from the Central Bureau of Statistics showed on Thursday.



The ILO jobless rate for people aged between 15 and 75 was 3.7 percent in October, unchanged from September.



The rate was slightly lower than the third quarter's 3.8 percent. The low of 3.6 percent seen during the final months of 2008 has not yet been reached, the agency said.



The number of unemployed was 337,000 and the number of employed was 8.8 million in October.



The youth unemployment rate, which applies to those between 15 and 25 years, eased to 7.2 percent in October from 7.5 percent in September.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX