Andrew Boshoff steps into the newly-created role following strategic investments from Minor Hotel Group and Pan Pacific Hotels Group

Global Hotel Alliance ("GHA"), the world's largest alliance of independent hotel brands, and operator of the award-winning, multi-brand loyalty programme, DISCOVERY, today announced the appointment of Andrew Boshoff as Chief Financial Officer

This newly-created role further strengthens the GHA management team and it follows the announcement earlier this month of investments into GHA by two of the alliance's longest-serving member brands, Minor Hotel Group and Pan Pacific Hotels Group.

Boshoff has more than 20 years of experience working with the world's leading hotel and travel industry companies, as well as major US and European financial investors. He has a track record of providing financial advice and strategic insights in senior roles at international firms including Credit Suisse and Dresdner Bank. He was a co-founder of Otus Corporate Finance, the hospitality-focused corporate advisory firm based in London, and he has advised the shareholders and board of GHA on strategic issues and transactions for several years.

"As we welcome new shareholders and accelerate our growth plans, we are creating this new CFO role to strengthen the senior management team, and we're delighted that Andrew has accepted this exciting challenge," says Chris Hartley, GHA's CEO. "GHA's collaborative model is unique in its ability to support independent upscale and luxury hotel brands to compete against consolidating global major hotel operators and aggressively expanding online travel agents. Andrew's financial insight and deep understanding of the hospitality and travel sector will help us to meet GHA's ambitious growth goals, as we reach our 15th anniversary in 2019 and approach US$2 billion in annual room revenues generated by DISCOVERY, our multi-brand loyalty programme."

Boshoff was born in South Africa, educated in the UK and began his professional career working as a corporate lawyer with Linklaters in London and Paris. He will be based at the GHA head office in Dubai.

