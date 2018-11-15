

KASSEL (dpa-AFX) - K+S Group (SDFG) reported that its third-quarter EBITDA fell to 36 million euros from the prior year's 77 million euros, mainly due to disposal limitations as well as higher freight costs as a consequence of the extreme drought in Germany.



K+S Group revenues rose by around 16% to 840.1 million euros from last year. This was mainly due to higher sales volumes of potassium chloride from the new potash mine in Canada and higher market prices for potash and magnesium products. Higher volumes and prices in the Salt business unit also contributed to the positive sales development.



K+S said it has been working in the new organizational structure since the beginning of the fourth quarter. The company is also making good progress in implementing concrete measures to reduce costs and increase efficiency. The first synergies are already being leveraged. Confirming previous statements, they will reach more than 150 million euros a year from the end of 2020.



Owing to the prolonged extreme drought, further extensive shipments of saline water from Plant Werra for off-site disposal and related additional expenses will therefore be necessary in the fourth quarter. Against this backdrop, K+S now expects EBITDA in the range of 570 million euros - 630 million euros for the 2018 financial year compared to 577 million euros reported in 2017. The upper and lower end of the range essentially reflects the weather-related opportunities and risks that arise for the remainder of the year from the de-icing salt business, but also from the water levels and associated domestic transports.



Further potash production stoppages cannot be ruled out until the end of the year, due to the persistent extreme drought, and are not included in the named range. K+S continues to expect a significant improvement in adjusted free cash flow this year compared to the previous year, up to a positive free cash flow in 2019.



