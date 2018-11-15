sprite-preloader
15.11.2018
IMC Exploration Group Plc - Update on Drilling Programme

PR Newswire

London, November 14

IMC Exploration Group Plc

("IMC" or the "Company" or the "Group")

Drilling Programme

IMC Exploration Group Plc announces that priority drilling has commenced a drilling programme on its highly prospective Avoca property, PL 3849 in Co. Wicklow, Ireland. This prospecting licence lies on the Avoca mineralised belt and on its interpreted NE extension located in the core of the Caledonian para-tectonic belt of SE Ireland.

IMC Chairman Eamon O'Brien said, 'In recent months IMC has been preparing a Mineral Resource Estimate in conjunction with Trove Metal Limited. We are delighted with progress made to date on this. Further, the commencement of this drilling campaign on our Avoca licence area is very exciting. The anomalous zones of interest have considerable untested strike potential.'

IMC Exploration Group Plc,

Dublin, 15th November 2018

The Directors of the Company accept responsibility for this announcement.

END

Enquiries:

IMC Exploration Group Plc
Mr. Eamon O'Brien: Tel. Ireland: +353 87 6183024
Ms. Kathryn Byrne: Tel. Ireland: +353 85 2336033

Keith, Bayley, Rogers & Co. Limited
Graham Atthill-Beck: Tel: +44 20 7464 4091/+44 750 643 4107/+971 50 856 9408
E-mail: Graham.Atthill-Beck@kbrl,co.uk
Brinsley Holman: Tel: +44 207 464 4098
E-mail: Brinsley.Holman@kbrl.co.uk


