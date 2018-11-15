Capital Gearing Trust Plc - Half-year Report
November 14
Date:15 November 2018
Capital Gearing Trust P.l.c. ("the Company")
Announcement of the Half-Year Financial Report for the six months ended 5 October 2018
Interim Management Report
Chairman's Overview
At the half year to 5 October 2018, the net asset value per share was 3,968.2p compared to 3,809.8p as at 5 April 2018, and 3,877.7p a year previously. This represents a total return of 5.3% over the past six months and 2.8% over twelve. This performance compares with total returns of 4.1% in the MSCI UK Index and of 14.4% in the sterling MSCI World Index respectively, for the six month period. Performance in the half-year benefited from a 7% weakening of sterling relative to the dollar. Some 47% of portfolio assets are currently held in non-sterling assets.
Operation of the Company's discount control policy has resulted in a pattern of steady issuance at a premium to net asset value. The Company's issued share capital has increased by 14% over the half-year and is 31% higher than a year ago. The improved marketability in the Company's shares has widened the equity base and extended the shareholder list. In uncertain times, it is clear that the Company's emphasis on capital preservation has an appeal for a significant group of investors.
At the half-year end, total net assets stood at £261m. This growth in the Company's asset base continues to reduce the ongoing cost ratio of the Company. Issuance at a premium has had a beneficial impact on the net asset value per share.
The Board regularly reviews whether the issuance of new shares might, in any respect, act against the interests of existing investors by, for example, diluting returns. A comparison of the performance of Capital Gearing Trust against a "hard closed" investment fund also managed by CG Asset Management, Capital Gearing Portfolio Fund, which has the same underlying investment policy and a closely aligned portfolio structure, is relevant in answering that question.
|Total Returns Over period
|Capital Gearing Trust
|Capital Gearing Portfolio Fund
|1 month
|(0.6)%
|(0.7)%
|3 months
|1.7%
|1.7%
|1 year
|5.2%
|3.0%
|Since August 2015 (when discount policy adopted)
|25.8%
|25.5%
Note: The performance figures are struck on the quarter days (e.g. 30th September) rather than the tax year (5th April) used by Capital Gearing Trust. The fluctuations of the net asset values on the different reporting dates causes the variation in performance when compared to the interim results of the Company.
The figures shown above strongly support the view (held by the investment manager and the Board) that the steady flow of new money into Capital Gearing Trust has not impacted adversely on the returns achieved for investors, new or old, in the Company. The investment manager has deployed the steady inflows of new money in a productive manner. Moreover, the premium at which the shares have been issued has helped Capital Gearing Trust to outperform its sister fund modestly, whilst also offsetting the costs of running the Company.
Investment Review
Two defining characteristics of the last 36 years, the period since the investment manager took over the running the Company, have been the collapse in long term interest rates and the negative correlation between stocks and bonds. In turn, this has had three consequences for money managers. Firstly, long dated bonds have been excellent investments. Secondly, as long-term interest rates collapsed, the discount rate applied to other long duration assets, specifically equities, also collapsed, resulting in considerable capital gains. Thirdly, the negative correlation between the two investment types meant that a portfolio combining the two, rebalancing occasionally, performed very well, with low volatility.
By way of illustration, a portfolio comprising solely the S&P500, bought in 1982 and held to December 2017 would have produced a return of 9.8% per annum with a volatility of 17.2%. A portfolio comprising 70% S&P 500 and 30% long-dated US treasuries would have delivered broadly the same return as the pure equity portfolio, but with 30% less volatility.
These dynamics helped Capital Gearing Trust to deliver positive total returns in all but one financial year since the investment manager took over nearly four decades ago.
When equities appeared richly valued, bonds could be relied upon both as a haven against an equity market retreat and as a source of acceptable returns. We revisit this piece of financial history because it is particularly relevant today.
In July 2016, 30-year US treasuries reached a record low yield of 2.1%. Since then they have been largely "range bound" between 2.65-3.25%. Over the first two weeks of October they rose rapidly, reaching a yield of 3.36%. Over the same period, the S&P 500 Index fell by more than 10%. This could be coincidence, but we suspect that it is not. And if it is not, it neatly illustrates a major concern that we have: that negative correlation between stocks and bonds is likely to be much less reliable where long rates are on an upwards trend.
For a Company with a dual objective of preserving shareholder real wealth and achieving absolute total return over the medium to longer term, this environment presents a challenge for portfolio construction. In this environment risks can be at best reduced; they cannot be wholly mitigated. The first response is for the portfolio to have short duration (cash, near cash and short dated government and corporate bonds represented 42% of the portfolio at the half-year end). The second is to allocate a significant part of the portfolio to any low risk asset that delivers a positive real return. There are remarkably few such assets, however US TIPS stand out on this basis, all the more so after yield rises in early October (24% of the portfolio at the half-year end).
The equity holdings in the portfolio have been modestly reduced in percentage terms but retain a similar shape. After a strong run, a few of the specialist property holdings were sold down, including the Unite Group which was no longer obviously good value after exceptional gains. The Company made marginal disposals of German residential property companies, which still have attractions but have performed so well that they needed to be sold to rebalance as a proportion of the portfolio. Other investment activity centered on the renewable energy infrastructure sector, where there has been considerable issuance in the market. During the half-year, the Company participated in placings of Foresight Solar Fund, The Renewable Infrastructure Group, Greencoat UK Wind and Greencoat Renewables. The shares of all of these companies traded well after the placings, helping the equity portfolio as a whole to a strong half-year of gains.
Changes at CG Asset Management
On 19 October 2018 the shareholders of the Company's investment manager (CG Asset Management Limited) sold a majority of their shares to an Employee Ownership Trust ("EOT"). The EOT will hold those shares in perpetuity for the benefit of CG Asset Management employees as a whole, allowing a simple and flexible means of employee equity participation in the future. The Board of Capital Gearing Trust, whilst having no influence on this initiative, welcomes the move which potentially strengthens the depth of management resource and provides continuity to the Company for the future.
Key Information Documents
The Board, following a request for submissions of views on Key Information Documents ("KIDs") from the FCA at the start of the summer, wrote to express the Board's reservations, shared by many in the sector, on how the formulaic financial information is being presented in KIDs and how this information, rather than being of assistance to investors in closed-ended funds, could distort and mislead by comparison with financial information already available.
Capital Gearing Trust has for many years invested a considerable portion of its portfolio in quoted investment trusts and other collective investment vehicles. We believe that there is sufficient information available on most other investment trusts in the market to make an informed investment decision, which is after all a requirement of the Listing Rules. The information contained in the KID's of our Company, and of the other investment trusts we hold as portfolio investments, adds nothing to the investment decision, but often only serves to mislead and distort comparisons.
Conclusion
Currently, both equity and bond markets around the world are undergoing what appears to be a marked correction. After a prolonged bull phase in most risk assets, there is a possibility that market weakness could persist. Against this background, the core objectives of the Company remain intact and relevant - to preserve shareholders' real wealth and to achieve absolute total return over the medium to longer term and we work hard to position the Company and its portfolio in those directions.
For and on behalf of the Board
Graham Meek
Chairman
14 November 2018
Required Disclosures
Principal Risks and Uncertainties
The principal risks and uncertainties facing the Company were explained in detail within the Annual Report issued in June 2018. There remain uncertainties for the UK economy and financial markets arising from the negotiation and implementation of Brexit. The directors are not aware of any new risks or uncertainties for the Company and its investors both for the period under review and moving forward.
Related Party Transactions
Details of related party transactions are contained in the Annual Report issued in June 2018. There have been no material changes in the nature and type of the related party transactions as stated within the Annual Report.
Going Concern
The Company's investment objective and business activities, together with the main trends and factors likely to affect its development and performance are continuously monitored by the Board. The directors believe that the Company is well placed to manage its business risks and having reassessed the principal risks consider it appropriate to adopt the going concern basis of accounting in preparing the interim financial information.
Alternative Investment Fund Managers Directive ("AIFMD")
The Company is an Alternative Investment Fund ("AIF") as defined by the AIFMD and CG Asset Management is the Company's Alternative Investment Fund Manager ("AIFM").
Statement of Directors' Responsibilities
Each director confirms that, to the best of their knowledge:
a) The condensed set of financial statements has been prepared in accordance with Financial Reporting Standard 104 (Interim Financial Reporting);
b) The Interim Management Report includes a fair review of the information required by Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rule 4.2.7R (indication of important events during the first six months of the financial year and description of principal risks and uncertainties for the remaining six months of the financial year); and
c) The Interim Management Report includes a fair review of the information required by Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rule 4.2.8R (disclosure of related party transactions and changes therein).
The condensed set of financial statements are published on the Company's website, www.capitalgearingtrust.com, which is a website maintained by PATAC Limited. The directors are responsible for the integrity of the Company's corporate website and financial information included within the website. Legislation in the UK governing the preparation and dissemination of financial statements may differ from legislation in other jurisdictions.
For and on behalf of the Board
Graham Meek
Chairman
14 November 2018
Distribution of Investment Funds
at 5 October 2018
Distribution of Investment Funds of £263,282,000 at 5 October 2018
UK
North
America
Europe
Elsewhere
|5 October
2018
Total
|%
|%
|%
|%
|%
|Investment Trust Assets:
|Ordinary shares
|11.6
|2.4
|2.2
|3.9
|20.1
| Zero dividend preference
shares
|7.1
|-
|-
|-
|7.1
|Other Assets:
|Index-linked
|12.4
|23.7
|0.5
|0.1
|36.7
|Fixed interest
|14.4
|1.3
|0.4
|0.6
|16.7
|Other funds
|2.6
|0.6
|0.3
|3.0
|6.5
|Overseas property shares
|-
|-
|8.0
|-
|8.0
|Cash
|4.5
|-
|0.4
|-
|4.9
|52.6
|28.0
|11.8
|7.6
|100.0
Distribution of Investment Funds of £219,164,000 at 5 April 2018
UK
North
America
Europe
Elsewhere
|5 April
2018
Total
|%
|%
|%
|%
|%
|Investment Trust Assets:
|Ordinary shares
|14.7
|2.9
|0.5
|4.2
|22.3
| Zero dividend preference
shares
|7.3
|-
|-
|-
|7.3
|Other Assets:
|Index-linked
|13.2
|24.3
|2.3
|0.2
|40.0
|Fixed interest
|8.3
|0.7
|-
|-
|9.0
|Other funds
|2.9
|-
|1.2
|3.0
|7.1
|Overseas property shares
|-
|-
|8.5
|-
|8.5
|Cash
|5.2
|0.5
|0.1
|-
|5.8
|51.6
|28.4
|12.6
|7.4
|100.0
Investments of the Company
at 5 October 2018
|Investment Trust Ordinary shares:
|£'000
|North Atlantic Smaller Companies
|6,240
|Investor AB
|5,401
|Residential Secure Income
|3,572
|PRS REIT
|2,570
|Ground Rents Income Fund Ordinary
|2,544
|The Renewables Infrastructure Group
|2,167
|Empiric Student Property
|1,985
|Grainger
|1,759
|Oryx International Growth Fund
|1,577
|P2P Global Investments
|1,566
|Triple Point Social Housing REIT
|1,477
|Civitas Social Housing C Shares
|1,437
|Foresight Solar Fund
|1,306
|RM Secured Direct Lending
|1,303
|JPEL Private Equity USD
|1,189
|Artemis Alpha Trust
|910
|SME Loan Fund
|899
|Better Capital PCC
|891
|SQN Asset Finance C Shares
|823
|Ecofin Global Utilities and Infrastructure Trust
|771
|Secure Income REIT
|753
|LXI REIT
|736
|BBGI SICAV S.A.
|701
|Gulf Investment Fund
|687
|EPE Special Opportunities
|677
|Eurovestech
|675
|International Public Partnerships
|662
|HICL Infrastructure
|617
|CLS Holdings
|595
|CATCo Reinsurance Opportunities Fund C Shares
|595
|Greencoat Renewables
|570
|CATCo Reinsurance Opportunities Fund
|565
|Schroder UK Growth Fund
|542
|Witan Pacific Investment Trust
|511
|Greencoat UK Wind
|408
|GCP Asset Backed Income Fund
|378
|GCP Infrastructure Investments
|351
|Aberdeen Asian Smaller Companies
|339
|Value & Income Trust
|321
|JP Morgan Multi Asset
|265
|Aberdeen Latin American Income
|255
|Investments with a market value below £250,000
|1,408
|52,998
|Investment Trust Zero Dividend Preference Shares:
|£'000
|NB Private Equity 2022
|3,409
|JZ Capital Partners 2022
|2,431
|Utilico Investments 2020
|2,118
|Utilico Investments 2018
|1,697
|GLI Finance 2019
|1,554
|Acorn Income Fund 2022
|1,523
|Ranger Direct Lending 2021
|1,147
|Taliesin Property Fund 2018
|1,018
|Premier Energy & Water Trust 2020
|887
|Polar Capital 2024
|884
|NB Private Equity Partners 2024
|621
|RM Secured Direct Lending 2021
|555
|Chelverton Smaller Companies 2025
|439
|Aberforth Split Level Income 2024
|403
|18,686
|Index-linked:
|£'000
|UK Treasury 0.125% 2019
|22,665
|USA Treasury 2.0% 2026
|8,935
|USA Treasury 0.125% 2025
|8,789
|USA Treasury 3.875% 2029
|5,824
|USA Treasury 2.375% 2025
|5,783
|USA Treasury 1.75% 2028
|4,457
|USA Treasury 2.375% 2027
|3,934
|UK Treasury 2.5% 2020
|3,878
|USA Treasury 0.625% 2023
|3,681
|USA Treasury 3.625% 2028
|2,766
|USA Treasury 0.625% 2024
|2,705
|USA Treasury 0.125% 2024
|2,624
|USA Treasury 0.125% 2026
|2,616
|USA Treasury 3.375% 2032
|2,073
|Tesco Personal Finance 1.0% 2019
|1,563
|USA Treasury 0.75% 2042
|1,459
|National Grid 1.25% 2021
|1,249
|Places for People Capital Markets 1% 2022
|1,115
|USA Treasury 0.125% 2023
|1,107
|Sweden (Kingdom of) 0.25% 2022
|953
|USA Treasury 2.5% 2029
|913
|USA Treasury 0.5% 2028
|885
|UK Treasury 1.875% 2022
|883
|Severn Trent 1.3% 2022
|832
|USA Treasury 0.375% 2025
|777
|USA Treasury 1.375% 2044
|638
|USA Treasury 1.125% 2021
|441
|Sydney Airport Finance Company 3.76% 2020
|394
|USA Treasury 0.875% 2047
|364
|USA Treasury 0.75% 2045
|363
|USA Treasury 2.125% 2041
|361
|USA Treasury 1.0% 2046
|345
|USA Treasury 2.125% 2040
|312
|USA Treasury 0.625% 2043
|292
|Sweden 1.875% 2018
|250
|Investments with a market value below £250,000
|502
|96,728
|Fixed Interest:
|£'000
|Pershing Square 5.5% 2022
|3,592
|UK Treasury 12/11/18
|3,247
|UK Treasury 03/12/18
|2,497
|UK Treasury 31/12/18
|2,496
|UK Treasury 18/03/19
|1,993
|UK Treasury 01/04/19
|1,993
|JZ Capital Partners 6.0% Convertible Unsecured Loan Stock 2021
|1,898
|Burford Capital 6.5% 2022
|1,839
|UK Treasury 11/02/19
|1,745
|Aberdeen Asian Smaller Companies 2.25% 2025
|1,514
|UK Treasury 26/11/18
|1,498
|UK Treasury 25/02/19
|1,496
|Primary Healthcare Properties 5.375% 2019
|1,359
|UK Treasury 07/01/19
|1,248
|Unite Group 6.125% 2020
|1,240
|UK Treasury 05/11/18
|999
|UK Treasury 21/01/19
|998
|UK Treasury 04/02/19
|998
|UK Treasury 04/03/19
|997
|Bruntwood Investments 6.0% 2020
|902
|Helical 4%2019
|897
|St Modwen 6.25% 2019
|833
|GE Capital UK Funding Unlimited Company 4.375% 2019
|759
|FMS Wertmanagement 1.875% 2018
|701
|Burford Capital 6.125% 2024
|638
|Home Group Zero Coupon Loan Stock 2027
|626
|REA Finance B.V. 8.75% 2020
|603
|UK Treasury 22/10/18
|500
|UK Treasury 17/12/18
|499
|A2D Fund 4.75% 2022
|478
|TP ICAP 5.25% 2024
|447
|Ecclesiastical Insurance Office 8.625% Non-Cumulative Irredeemable Preference Shares
|368
|Tesco Personal Finance 5.0% 2020
|302
|VW Financial Services 1.875% 2021
|298
|National Grid 0.9% 2020
|296
|Investments with a market value below £250,000
|1,219
|44,013
|Other Funds:
|£'000
|Vanguard FTSE Japan UCITS ETF
|5,897
|iShares Core FTSE 100 ETF
|3,617
|iShares Physical Gold ETC
|2,640
|Vanguard S&P 500 UCITS
|1,590
|Vanguard FTSE Developed Asia Pacific ex-Japan UCITS ETF
|882
|Vanguard FTSE Developed Europe ex-UK UCITS ETF
|790
|Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets UCITS ETF
|629
|Vanguard FTSE 250 UCITS ETF
|522
|iShares JP Morgan Emerging Market Local Government Bond UCITS ETF
|475
|17,042
|Overseas Property:
|£'000
|Vonovia
|6,699
|Deutsche Wohnen
|4,711
|Castellum
|3,230
|Leg Immobilien
|1,869
|Kungsleden
|1,615
|ADO Properties
|1,360
|Grand City Properties
|881
|Atrium Ljungberg AB
|507
|Hufvudstaden
|123
|20,995
|Total investments
|250,462
|Cash
|12,820
|Total investment funds
|263,282
Income Statement (unaudited)
for the six months ended 5 October 2018
|(unaudited)
|(unaudited)
|(audited)
| 6 months ended
5 October 2018
| 6 months ended
5 October 2017
| Year ended
5 April 2018
|Revenue
|Capital
|Total
|Revenue
|Capital
|Total
|Revenue
|Capital
|Total
|£'000
|£'000
|£'000
|£'000
|£'000
|£'000
|£'000
|£'000
|£'000
|Net gains/(losses) on investments
|-
|8,806
|8,806
|-
|3,606
|3,606
|-
|(1,243)
|(1,243)
|Exchange gains/(losses)
|-
|12
|12
|-
|(73)
|(73)
|-
|(187)
|(187)
|Investment income
(note 2)
|2,279
|-
|2,279
|1,238
|-
|1,238
|2,876
|-
|2,876
|Gross return
|2,279
|8,818
|11,097
|1,238
|3,533
|4,771
|2,876
|(1,430)
|1,446
|Investment management fee
|(261)
|(391)
|(652)
|(204)
|(306)
|(510)
|(434)
|(652)
|(1,086)
|Other expenses
|(197)
|-
|(197)
|(204)
|-
|(204)
|(419)
|-
|(419)
|Net return on ordinary activities
before tax
|1,821
|8,427
|10,248
|830
|3,227
|4,057
|2,023
|(2,082)
|(59)
|Tax on ordinary activities
(note 6)
|(99)
|87
|(12)
|(74)
|62
|(12)
|(152)
|140
|(12)
Net return attributable to equity shareholders
1,722
8,514
10,236
756
3,289
4,045
1,871
(1,942)
(71)
|Return per
Ordinary Share (note 3)
28.16p
139.23p
167.39p
16.07p
69.93p
86.00p
37.04p
(38.45)p
(1.41)p
The total column of this statement represents the Income Statement of the Company. The revenue return and capital return columns are supplementary to this and are prepared under guidance issued by the Association of Investment Companies.
All revenue and capital items in the above statement derive from continuing operations.
There are no gains or losses other than those recognised in the income statement.
Statement of Changes in Equity (unaudited)
for the six months ended 5 October 2018
Called-up share capital
Share premium account
Capital redemption reserve
Capital
reserve*
Revenue reserve
Total
|£'000
|£'000
|£'000
|£'000
|£'000
|£'000
|Balance at 6 April 2018
|1,441
|117,389
|16
|98,034
|2,674
|219,554
|Net return attributable to equity shareholders and total comprehensive income for the period
|-
|-
|-
|8,514
|1,722
|10,236
|New shares issued (note 7)
|202
|32,408
|-
|-
|-
|32,610
|Dividends paid (note 4)
|-
|-
|-
|-
|(1,619)
|(1,619)
|Total transactions with owners recognised directly in equity
|202
|32,408
|-
|-
|(1,619)
|30,991
|Balance at 5 October 2018
|1,643
|149,797
|16
|106,548
|2,777
|260,781
for the six months ended 5 October 2017
Called-up share capital
Share premium account
Capital redemption reserve
Capital
reserve*
Revenue reserve
Total
|£'000
|£'000
|£'000
|£'000
|£'000
|£'000
|Balance at 6 April 2017
|1,113
|66,610
|16
|99,976
|1,730
|169,445
|Net return attributable to equity shareholders and total comprehensive income for the period
|-
|-
|-
|3,289
|756
|4,045
|New shares issued (note 7)
|137
|21,290
|-
|-
|-
|21,427
|Dividends paid (note 4)
|-
|-
|-
|-
|(926)
|(926)
|Total transactions with owners recognised directly in equity
|137
|21,290
|-
|-
|(926)
|20,501
|Balance at 5 October 2017
|1,250
|87,900
|16
|103,265
|1,560
|193,991
*The Capital reserve balance at 5 October 2018 includes unrealised gains on fixed asset investments of £15,033,000 (5 October 2017 - gains of £19,134,000 and 6 April 2018 - gains of £10,819,000).
Statement of Financial Position (unaudited)
at 5 October 2018
|(unaudited)
|(unaudited)
|(audited)
|5 October 2018
|5 October 2017
|5 April
2018
|£'000
|£'000
|£'000
|Fixed assets
|Investments held at fair value through profit or loss
|250,462
|189,438
|206,397
|Current assets
|Debtors
|3,350
|1,027
|1,036
|Cash at bank and in hand
|12,820
|3,898
|12,767
|16,170
|4,925
|13,803
|Creditors: amounts falling due within one year
|(5,851)
|(372)
|(646)
|Net current assets
|10,319
|4,553
|13,157
|Total assets less current liabilities
|260,781
|193,991
|219,554
|Capital and reserves
|Called-up share capital
|1,643
|1,250
|1,441
|Share premium account
|149,797
|87,900
|117,389
|Capital redemption reserve
|16
|16
|16
|Capital reserve
|106,548
|103,265
|98,034
|Revenue reserve
|2,777
|1,560
|2,674
|Total equity shareholders' funds
|260,781
|193,991
|219,554
|Net asset value per Ordinary Share
|3,968.2p
|3,877.7p
|3,809.8p
The Half-Year Financial Report for the six months ended 5 October 2018 was approved by the Board of Directors on 14 November 2018 and signed on its behalf by:
Graham Meek
Chairman
14 November 2018
Cash Flow Statement (unaudited)
for the six months ended 5 October 2018
|(unaudited)
|(unaudited)
|(audited)
|6 months ended
5 October 2018
|6 months ended
5 October 2017
|Year ended
5 April 2018
|£'000
|£'000
|£'000
|Net cash outflow from operations before dividends & interest (note 5)
|(821)
|(790)
|(1,649)
|Dividends received
|1,483
|688
|1,472
|Interest received
|1,132
|506
|1,381
|Net cash inflow from operating activities
|1,794
|404
|1,204
|Payments to acquire investments
|(86,646)
|(81,177)
|(139,925)
|Receipts from sale of investments
|53,946
|55,364
|92,457
|Net cash outflow from investing activities
|(32,700)
|(25,813)
|(47,468)
|Equity dividends paid
|(1,619)
|(926)
|(927)
|Issue of ordinary shares
|32,578
|21,112
|50,837
|Net cash inflow from financing activities
|30,959
|20,186
|49,910
|Increase/(decrease) in cash and cash equivalents
|53
|(5,223)
|3,646
|Cash and cash equivalents at start of period
|12,767
|9,121
|9,121
|Cash and cash equivalents at end of period
|12,820
|3,898
|12,767
|Increase/(decrease) in cash and cash equivalents
|53
|(5,223)
|3,646
|Cash and cash equivalents consist of cash at bank, and in hand
|12,820
|3,898
|12,767
Notes to the Financial Statements
1 Basis of preparation
The condensed Financial Statements for the six months to 5 October 2018 comprise the Income Statement, the Statement of Changes in Equity, the Statement of Financial Position and the Cash Flow Statement, together with the notes set out below. They have been prepared in accordance with FRS 104 'Interim Financial Reporting', the AIC's Statement of Recommended Practice issued in November 2014 ("SORP"), UK Generally Accepted Accounting Principles ("UK GAAP") and using the same accounting policies as set out in the Company's Annual Report and Accounts at 5 April 2018.
Fair Value
Under FRS 102 and FRS 104, investments have been classified using the following fair value hierarchy:
Level 1: valued using unadjusted quoted prices in active markets for identical assets.
Level 2: valued using observable inputs other than quoted prices included within Level 1.
Level 3: valued using inputs that are unobservable.
All of the Company's investments fall into Level 1 for the periods reported.
2 Investment income
|(unaudited)
|(unaudited)
|(audited)
|6 months
ended
5 October
2018
|6 months
ended
5 October
2017
|Year
ended
5 April
2018
|£'000
|£'000
|£'000
|Income from investments
|Income from UK bonds
|385
|287
|662
|Income from UK equity and non-equity investments
|980
|629
|1,281
|Interest from overseas bonds
|435
|223
|650
|Income from overseas equity and non-equity investments
|479
|99
|283
|Total income
|2,279
|1,238
|2,876
3 Return per Ordinary Share
The calculation of return per Ordinary Share is based on results after tax divided by the weighted average number of shares in issue during the period of 6,115,181 (5 October 2017: 4,703,266, 5 April 2018: 5,050,988).
The revenue, capital and total return per Ordinary Share is shown in the Income Statement.
4 Dividends paid
|(unaudited)
|(unaudited)
|(audited)
|6 months ended
5 October
2018
|6 months ended
5 October
2017
|Year
ended
5 April
2018
|£'000
|£'000
|£'000
|2017 dividend paid 17 July 2017 (20.0p per share)
|-
|926
|927
|2018 dividend paid 20 July 2018 (27.0p per share)*
|1,619
|-
|-
*The dividend of 27.0p per share paid in respect of the year ended 5 April 2018 comprised an increase in annual dividend to 21.0p per share (2017: 20.0p per share) plus a special dividend of 6.0p per share (2017: no special dividend paid).
5 Reconciliation of net return on ordinary activities before finance costs and taxation to net cash outflow from operations before dividends and interest
|(unaudited)
|(unaudited)
|(audited)
|6 months
ended
5 October
2018
|6 months
ended
5 October
2017
|Year
ended
5 April
2018
|£'000
|£'000
|£'000
|Net return on ordinary activities before taxation
|10,248
|4,057
|(59)
|Less capital return on ordinary activities before taxation
|(8,427)
|(3,227)
|2,082
|Decrease/(increase) in prepayments and accrued income
|4
|(6)
|(3)
|Increase in accruals and deferred income
|12
|18
|72
|Management fees charged to capital
|(391)
|(306)
|(652)
|Overseas withholding tax
|6
|(15)
|(12)
|Increase in recoverable UK taxation
|(6)
|-
|(14)
|Dividends received
|(1,459)
|(728)
|(1,564)
|Interest received
|(820)
|(510)
|(1,312)
|Gains/(losses) on foreign currency transactions
|12
|(73)
|(187)
|Net cash outflow from operations before dividends and interest
|(821)
|(790)
|(1,649)
6 Taxation
Capital returns and franked dividend income are not subject to UK corporation tax within an investment trust company. The provision for corporation tax arises from the excess of unfranked investment income over management expenses and irrecoverable overseas withholding tax. During the six months to 5 October 2018, £24,000 of withholding tax in relation to prior periods was received from the Swiss tax authorities (refunds received during periods to 5 April 2018: £nil; and 5 October 2017: £nil).
7 Ordinary Shares
During the period the Company issued 808,845 new Ordinary shares of 25p each for proceeds totalling £32,610,000 (period to 5 October 2017: 549,545 new Ordinary shares of 25p each issued for proceeds totalling £21,427,000, year to 5 April 2018: 1,309,745 new Ordinary shares of 25p each issued for proceeds totalling £51,107,000).
During the period the Company did not repurchase any Ordinary shares (periods to 5 October 2017 and 5 April 2018: nil). At 5 October 2018 no shares were held in treasury (5 October 2017 and 5 April 2018: nil).
At 5 October 2018, there were 6,571,764 Ordinary shares in issue (5 October 2017: 5,002,719, 5 April 2018: 5,762,919).
8 Transaction Costs
Transaction costs on acquisitions within the portfolio amounted to £44,000 and transaction costs on sales amounted to £15,000. These costs are included in the book cost of acquisitions and in the net proceeds of disposals.
9 General information
The financial information contained in this Half-Year Financial Report does not constitute statutory accounts as defined in Section 434 of the Companies Act 2006. The financial information for the half-years ended 5 October 2017 and 5 October 2018 has not been audited. The abridged financial information for the year ended 5 April 2018 has been extracted from the Company's statutory accounts for that year, which have been filed with the Registrar of Companies. The report of the Auditors on those accounts was unqualified and did not contain a statement under either Section 498(2) or Section 498(3) of the Companies Act 2006.
Enquiries:
Steven Cowie
Company Secretary
Email: company.secretary@capitalgearingtrust.com