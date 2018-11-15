Capital Gearing Trust Plc - Half-year Report

To: PR Newswire

From: Capital Gearing Trust P.l.c.

LEI: 213800T2PJTPVF1UGW53

Date:15 November 2018

Capital Gearing Trust P.l.c. ("the Company")

Announcement of the Half-Year Financial Report for the six months ended 5 October 2018

Interim Management Report

Chairman's Overview

At the half year to 5 October 2018, the net asset value per share was 3,968.2p compared to 3,809.8p as at 5 April 2018, and 3,877.7p a year previously. This represents a total return of 5.3% over the past six months and 2.8% over twelve. This performance compares with total returns of 4.1% in the MSCI UK Index and of 14.4% in the sterling MSCI World Index respectively, for the six month period. Performance in the half-year benefited from a 7% weakening of sterling relative to the dollar. Some 47% of portfolio assets are currently held in non-sterling assets.

Operation of the Company's discount control policy has resulted in a pattern of steady issuance at a premium to net asset value. The Company's issued share capital has increased by 14% over the half-year and is 31% higher than a year ago. The improved marketability in the Company's shares has widened the equity base and extended the shareholder list. In uncertain times, it is clear that the Company's emphasis on capital preservation has an appeal for a significant group of investors.

At the half-year end, total net assets stood at £261m. This growth in the Company's asset base continues to reduce the ongoing cost ratio of the Company. Issuance at a premium has had a beneficial impact on the net asset value per share.

The Board regularly reviews whether the issuance of new shares might, in any respect, act against the interests of existing investors by, for example, diluting returns. A comparison of the performance of Capital Gearing Trust against a "hard closed" investment fund also managed by CG Asset Management, Capital Gearing Portfolio Fund, which has the same underlying investment policy and a closely aligned portfolio structure, is relevant in answering that question.

Total Returns Over period Capital Gearing Trust Capital Gearing Portfolio Fund 1 month (0.6)% (0.7)% 3 months 1.7% 1.7% 1 year 5.2% 3.0% Since August 2015 (when discount policy adopted) 25.8% 25.5%

Note: The performance figures are struck on the quarter days (e.g. 30th September) rather than the tax year (5th April) used by Capital Gearing Trust. The fluctuations of the net asset values on the different reporting dates causes the variation in performance when compared to the interim results of the Company.

The figures shown above strongly support the view (held by the investment manager and the Board) that the steady flow of new money into Capital Gearing Trust has not impacted adversely on the returns achieved for investors, new or old, in the Company. The investment manager has deployed the steady inflows of new money in a productive manner. Moreover, the premium at which the shares have been issued has helped Capital Gearing Trust to outperform its sister fund modestly, whilst also offsetting the costs of running the Company.

Investment Review

Two defining characteristics of the last 36 years, the period since the investment manager took over the running the Company, have been the collapse in long term interest rates and the negative correlation between stocks and bonds. In turn, this has had three consequences for money managers. Firstly, long dated bonds have been excellent investments. Secondly, as long-term interest rates collapsed, the discount rate applied to other long duration assets, specifically equities, also collapsed, resulting in considerable capital gains. Thirdly, the negative correlation between the two investment types meant that a portfolio combining the two, rebalancing occasionally, performed very well, with low volatility.

By way of illustration, a portfolio comprising solely the S&P500, bought in 1982 and held to December 2017 would have produced a return of 9.8% per annum with a volatility of 17.2%. A portfolio comprising 70% S&P 500 and 30% long-dated US treasuries would have delivered broadly the same return as the pure equity portfolio, but with 30% less volatility.

These dynamics helped Capital Gearing Trust to deliver positive total returns in all but one financial year since the investment manager took over nearly four decades ago.

When equities appeared richly valued, bonds could be relied upon both as a haven against an equity market retreat and as a source of acceptable returns. We revisit this piece of financial history because it is particularly relevant today.

In July 2016, 30-year US treasuries reached a record low yield of 2.1%. Since then they have been largely "range bound" between 2.65-3.25%. Over the first two weeks of October they rose rapidly, reaching a yield of 3.36%. Over the same period, the S&P 500 Index fell by more than 10%. This could be coincidence, but we suspect that it is not. And if it is not, it neatly illustrates a major concern that we have: that negative correlation between stocks and bonds is likely to be much less reliable where long rates are on an upwards trend.

For a Company with a dual objective of preserving shareholder real wealth and achieving absolute total return over the medium to longer term, this environment presents a challenge for portfolio construction. In this environment risks can be at best reduced; they cannot be wholly mitigated. The first response is for the portfolio to have short duration (cash, near cash and short dated government and corporate bonds represented 42% of the portfolio at the half-year end). The second is to allocate a significant part of the portfolio to any low risk asset that delivers a positive real return. There are remarkably few such assets, however US TIPS stand out on this basis, all the more so after yield rises in early October (24% of the portfolio at the half-year end).

The equity holdings in the portfolio have been modestly reduced in percentage terms but retain a similar shape. After a strong run, a few of the specialist property holdings were sold down, including the Unite Group which was no longer obviously good value after exceptional gains. The Company made marginal disposals of German residential property companies, which still have attractions but have performed so well that they needed to be sold to rebalance as a proportion of the portfolio. Other investment activity centered on the renewable energy infrastructure sector, where there has been considerable issuance in the market. During the half-year, the Company participated in placings of Foresight Solar Fund, The Renewable Infrastructure Group, Greencoat UK Wind and Greencoat Renewables. The shares of all of these companies traded well after the placings, helping the equity portfolio as a whole to a strong half-year of gains.

Changes at CG Asset Management

On 19 October 2018 the shareholders of the Company's investment manager (CG Asset Management Limited) sold a majority of their shares to an Employee Ownership Trust ("EOT"). The EOT will hold those shares in perpetuity for the benefit of CG Asset Management employees as a whole, allowing a simple and flexible means of employee equity participation in the future. The Board of Capital Gearing Trust, whilst having no influence on this initiative, welcomes the move which potentially strengthens the depth of management resource and provides continuity to the Company for the future.

Key Information Documents

The Board, following a request for submissions of views on Key Information Documents ("KIDs") from the FCA at the start of the summer, wrote to express the Board's reservations, shared by many in the sector, on how the formulaic financial information is being presented in KIDs and how this information, rather than being of assistance to investors in closed-ended funds, could distort and mislead by comparison with financial information already available.

Capital Gearing Trust has for many years invested a considerable portion of its portfolio in quoted investment trusts and other collective investment vehicles. We believe that there is sufficient information available on most other investment trusts in the market to make an informed investment decision, which is after all a requirement of the Listing Rules. The information contained in the KID's of our Company, and of the other investment trusts we hold as portfolio investments, adds nothing to the investment decision, but often only serves to mislead and distort comparisons.

Conclusion

Currently, both equity and bond markets around the world are undergoing what appears to be a marked correction. After a prolonged bull phase in most risk assets, there is a possibility that market weakness could persist. Against this background, the core objectives of the Company remain intact and relevant - to preserve shareholders' real wealth and to achieve absolute total return over the medium to longer term and we work hard to position the Company and its portfolio in those directions.

For and on behalf of the Board

Graham Meek

Chairman

14 November 2018

Required Disclosures

Principal Risks and Uncertainties

The principal risks and uncertainties facing the Company were explained in detail within the Annual Report issued in June 2018. There remain uncertainties for the UK economy and financial markets arising from the negotiation and implementation of Brexit. The directors are not aware of any new risks or uncertainties for the Company and its investors both for the period under review and moving forward.

Related Party Transactions

Details of related party transactions are contained in the Annual Report issued in June 2018. There have been no material changes in the nature and type of the related party transactions as stated within the Annual Report.

Going Concern

The Company's investment objective and business activities, together with the main trends and factors likely to affect its development and performance are continuously monitored by the Board. The directors believe that the Company is well placed to manage its business risks and having reassessed the principal risks consider it appropriate to adopt the going concern basis of accounting in preparing the interim financial information.

Alternative Investment Fund Managers Directive ("AIFMD")

The Company is an Alternative Investment Fund ("AIF") as defined by the AIFMD and CG Asset Management is the Company's Alternative Investment Fund Manager ("AIFM").

Statement of Directors' Responsibilities

Each director confirms that, to the best of their knowledge:

a) The condensed set of financial statements has been prepared in accordance with Financial Reporting Standard 104 (Interim Financial Reporting);

b) The Interim Management Report includes a fair review of the information required by Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rule 4.2.7R (indication of important events during the first six months of the financial year and description of principal risks and uncertainties for the remaining six months of the financial year); and

c) The Interim Management Report includes a fair review of the information required by Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rule 4.2.8R (disclosure of related party transactions and changes therein).

The condensed set of financial statements are published on the Company's website, www.capitalgearingtrust.com, which is a website maintained by PATAC Limited. The directors are responsible for the integrity of the Company's corporate website and financial information included within the website. Legislation in the UK governing the preparation and dissemination of financial statements may differ from legislation in other jurisdictions.

For and on behalf of the Board

Graham Meek

Chairman

14 November 2018

Distribution of Investment Funds

at 5 October 2018

Distribution of Investment Funds of £263,282,000 at 5 October 2018





UK

North

America



Europe



Elsewhere 5 October

2018

Total % % % % % Investment Trust Assets: Ordinary shares 11.6 2.4 2.2 3.9 20.1 Zero dividend preference

shares 7.1 - - - 7.1 Other Assets: Index-linked 12.4 23.7 0.5 0.1 36.7 Fixed interest 14.4 1.3 0.4 0.6 16.7 Other funds 2.6 0.6 0.3 3.0 6.5 Overseas property shares - - 8.0 - 8.0 Cash 4.5 - 0.4 - 4.9 52.6 28.0 11.8 7.6 100.0

Distribution of Investment Funds of £219,164,000 at 5 April 2018





UK

North

America



Europe



Elsewhere 5 April

2018

Total % % % % % Investment Trust Assets: Ordinary shares 14.7 2.9 0.5 4.2 22.3 Zero dividend preference

shares 7.3 - - - 7.3 Other Assets: Index-linked 13.2 24.3 2.3 0.2 40.0 Fixed interest 8.3 0.7 - - 9.0 Other funds 2.9 - 1.2 3.0 7.1 Overseas property shares - - 8.5 - 8.5 Cash 5.2 0.5 0.1 - 5.8 51.6 28.4 12.6 7.4 100.0

Investments of the Company

at 5 October 2018

Investment Trust Ordinary shares: £'000 North Atlantic Smaller Companies 6,240 Investor AB 5,401 Residential Secure Income 3,572 PRS REIT 2,570 Ground Rents Income Fund Ordinary 2,544 The Renewables Infrastructure Group 2,167 Empiric Student Property 1,985 Grainger 1,759 Oryx International Growth Fund 1,577 P2P Global Investments 1,566 Triple Point Social Housing REIT 1,477 Civitas Social Housing C Shares 1,437 Foresight Solar Fund 1,306 RM Secured Direct Lending 1,303 JPEL Private Equity USD 1,189 Artemis Alpha Trust 910 SME Loan Fund 899 Better Capital PCC 891 SQN Asset Finance C Shares 823 Ecofin Global Utilities and Infrastructure Trust 771 Secure Income REIT 753 LXI REIT 736 BBGI SICAV S.A. 701 Gulf Investment Fund 687 EPE Special Opportunities 677 Eurovestech 675 International Public Partnerships 662 HICL Infrastructure 617 CLS Holdings 595 CATCo Reinsurance Opportunities Fund C Shares 595 Greencoat Renewables 570 CATCo Reinsurance Opportunities Fund 565 Schroder UK Growth Fund 542 Witan Pacific Investment Trust 511 Greencoat UK Wind 408 GCP Asset Backed Income Fund 378 GCP Infrastructure Investments 351 Aberdeen Asian Smaller Companies 339 Value & Income Trust 321 JP Morgan Multi Asset 265 Aberdeen Latin American Income 255 Investments with a market value below £250,000 1,408 52,998 Investment Trust Zero Dividend Preference Shares: £'000 NB Private Equity 2022 3,409 JZ Capital Partners 2022 2,431 Utilico Investments 2020 2,118 Utilico Investments 2018 1,697 GLI Finance 2019 1,554 Acorn Income Fund 2022 1,523 Ranger Direct Lending 2021 1,147 Taliesin Property Fund 2018 1,018 Premier Energy & Water Trust 2020 887 Polar Capital 2024 884 NB Private Equity Partners 2024 621 RM Secured Direct Lending 2021 555 Chelverton Smaller Companies 2025 439 Aberforth Split Level Income 2024 403 18,686 Index-linked: £'000 UK Treasury 0.125% 2019 22,665 USA Treasury 2.0% 2026 8,935 USA Treasury 0.125% 2025 8,789 USA Treasury 3.875% 2029 5,824 USA Treasury 2.375% 2025 5,783 USA Treasury 1.75% 2028 4,457 USA Treasury 2.375% 2027 3,934 UK Treasury 2.5% 2020 3,878 USA Treasury 0.625% 2023 3,681 USA Treasury 3.625% 2028 2,766 USA Treasury 0.625% 2024 2,705 USA Treasury 0.125% 2024 2,624 USA Treasury 0.125% 2026 2,616 USA Treasury 3.375% 2032 2,073 Tesco Personal Finance 1.0% 2019 1,563 USA Treasury 0.75% 2042 1,459 National Grid 1.25% 2021 1,249 Places for People Capital Markets 1% 2022 1,115 USA Treasury 0.125% 2023 1,107 Sweden (Kingdom of) 0.25% 2022 953 USA Treasury 2.5% 2029 913 USA Treasury 0.5% 2028 885 UK Treasury 1.875% 2022 883 Severn Trent 1.3% 2022 832 USA Treasury 0.375% 2025 777 USA Treasury 1.375% 2044 638 USA Treasury 1.125% 2021 441 Sydney Airport Finance Company 3.76% 2020 394 USA Treasury 0.875% 2047 364 USA Treasury 0.75% 2045 363 USA Treasury 2.125% 2041 361 USA Treasury 1.0% 2046 345 USA Treasury 2.125% 2040 312 USA Treasury 0.625% 2043 292 Sweden 1.875% 2018 250 Investments with a market value below £250,000 502 96,728 Fixed Interest: £'000 Pershing Square 5.5% 2022 3,592 UK Treasury 12/11/18 3,247 UK Treasury 03/12/18 2,497 UK Treasury 31/12/18 2,496 UK Treasury 18/03/19 1,993 UK Treasury 01/04/19 1,993 JZ Capital Partners 6.0% Convertible Unsecured Loan Stock 2021 1,898 Burford Capital 6.5% 2022 1,839 UK Treasury 11/02/19 1,745 Aberdeen Asian Smaller Companies 2.25% 2025 1,514 UK Treasury 26/11/18 1,498 UK Treasury 25/02/19 1,496 Primary Healthcare Properties 5.375% 2019 1,359 UK Treasury 07/01/19 1,248 Unite Group 6.125% 2020 1,240 UK Treasury 05/11/18 999 UK Treasury 21/01/19 998 UK Treasury 04/02/19 998 UK Treasury 04/03/19 997 Bruntwood Investments 6.0% 2020 902 Helical 4%2019 897 St Modwen 6.25% 2019 833 GE Capital UK Funding Unlimited Company 4.375% 2019 759 FMS Wertmanagement 1.875% 2018 701 Burford Capital 6.125% 2024 638 Home Group Zero Coupon Loan Stock 2027 626 REA Finance B.V. 8.75% 2020 603 UK Treasury 22/10/18 500 UK Treasury 17/12/18 499 A2D Fund 4.75% 2022 478 TP ICAP 5.25% 2024 447 Ecclesiastical Insurance Office 8.625% Non-Cumulative Irredeemable Preference Shares 368 Tesco Personal Finance 5.0% 2020 302 VW Financial Services 1.875% 2021 298 National Grid 0.9% 2020 296 Investments with a market value below £250,000 1,219 44,013 Other Funds: £'000 Vanguard FTSE Japan UCITS ETF 5,897 iShares Core FTSE 100 ETF 3,617 iShares Physical Gold ETC 2,640 Vanguard S&P 500 UCITS 1,590 Vanguard FTSE Developed Asia Pacific ex-Japan UCITS ETF 882 Vanguard FTSE Developed Europe ex-UK UCITS ETF 790 Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets UCITS ETF 629 Vanguard FTSE 250 UCITS ETF 522 iShares JP Morgan Emerging Market Local Government Bond UCITS ETF 475 17,042 Overseas Property: £'000 Vonovia 6,699 Deutsche Wohnen 4,711 Castellum 3,230 Leg Immobilien 1,869 Kungsleden 1,615 ADO Properties 1,360 Grand City Properties 881 Atrium Ljungberg AB 507 Hufvudstaden 123 20,995 Total investments 250,462 Cash 12,820 Total investment funds 263,282

Income Statement (unaudited)

for the six months ended 5 October 2018

(unaudited) (unaudited) (audited) 6 months ended

5 October 2018 6 months ended

5 October 2017 Year ended

5 April 2018 Revenue Capital Total Revenue Capital Total Revenue Capital Total £'000 £'000 £'000 £'000 £'000 £'000 £'000 £'000 £'000 Net gains/(losses) on investments - 8,806 8,806 - 3,606 3,606 - (1,243) (1,243) Exchange gains/(losses) - 12 12 - (73) (73) - (187) (187) Investment income

(note 2) 2,279 - 2,279 1,238 - 1,238 2,876 - 2,876 Gross return 2,279 8,818 11,097 1,238 3,533 4,771 2,876 (1,430) 1,446 Investment management fee (261) (391) (652) (204) (306) (510) (434) (652) (1,086) Other expenses (197) - (197) (204) - (204) (419) - (419) Net return on ordinary activities

before tax 1,821 8,427 10,248 830 3,227 4,057 2,023 (2,082) (59) Tax on ordinary activities

(note 6) (99) 87 (12) (74) 62 (12) (152) 140 (12)

Net return attributable to equity shareholders



1,722



8,514



10,236



756



3,289



4,045



1,871



(1,942)



(71) Return per

Ordinary Share (note 3)

28.16p

139.23p

167.39p

16.07p

69.93p

86.00p

37.04p

(38.45)p

(1.41)p

The total column of this statement represents the Income Statement of the Company. The revenue return and capital return columns are supplementary to this and are prepared under guidance issued by the Association of Investment Companies.

All revenue and capital items in the above statement derive from continuing operations.

There are no gains or losses other than those recognised in the income statement.

Statement of Changes in Equity (unaudited)

for the six months ended 5 October 2018



Called-up share capital



Share premium account



Capital redemption reserve





Capital

reserve*





Revenue reserve







Total £'000 £'000 £'000 £'000 £'000 £'000 Balance at 6 April 2018 1,441 117,389 16 98,034 2,674 219,554 Net return attributable to equity shareholders and total comprehensive income for the period - - - 8,514 1,722 10,236 New shares issued (note 7) 202 32,408 - - - 32,610 Dividends paid (note 4) - - - - (1,619) (1,619) Total transactions with owners recognised directly in equity 202 32,408 - - (1,619) 30,991 Balance at 5 October 2018 1,643 149,797 16 106,548 2,777 260,781

for the six months ended 5 October 2017



Called-up share capital



Share premium account



Capital redemption reserve





Capital

reserve*





Revenue reserve







Total £'000 £'000 £'000 £'000 £'000 £'000 Balance at 6 April 2017 1,113 66,610 16 99,976 1,730 169,445 Net return attributable to equity shareholders and total comprehensive income for the period - - - 3,289 756 4,045 New shares issued (note 7) 137 21,290 - - - 21,427 Dividends paid (note 4) - - - - (926) (926) Total transactions with owners recognised directly in equity 137 21,290 - - (926) 20,501 Balance at 5 October 2017 1,250 87,900 16 103,265 1,560 193,991

*The Capital reserve balance at 5 October 2018 includes unrealised gains on fixed asset investments of £15,033,000 (5 October 2017 - gains of £19,134,000 and 6 April 2018 - gains of £10,819,000).

Statement of Financial Position (unaudited)

at 5 October 2018

(unaudited) (unaudited) (audited) 5 October 2018 5 October 2017 5 April

2018 £'000 £'000 £'000 Fixed assets Investments held at fair value through profit or loss 250,462 189,438 206,397 Current assets Debtors 3,350 1,027 1,036 Cash at bank and in hand 12,820 3,898 12,767 16,170 4,925 13,803 Creditors: amounts falling due within one year (5,851) (372) (646) Net current assets 10,319 4,553 13,157 Total assets less current liabilities 260,781 193,991 219,554 Capital and reserves Called-up share capital 1,643 1,250 1,441 Share premium account 149,797 87,900 117,389 Capital redemption reserve 16 16 16 Capital reserve 106,548 103,265 98,034 Revenue reserve 2,777 1,560 2,674 Total equity shareholders' funds 260,781 193,991 219,554 Net asset value per Ordinary Share 3,968.2p 3,877.7p 3,809.8p

The Half-Year Financial Report for the six months ended 5 October 2018 was approved by the Board of Directors on 14 November 2018 and signed on its behalf by:

Graham Meek

Chairman

14 November 2018

Cash Flow Statement (unaudited)

for the six months ended 5 October 2018

(unaudited) (unaudited) (audited) 6 months ended

5 October 2018 6 months ended

5 October 2017 Year ended

5 April 2018 £'000 £'000 £'000 Net cash outflow from operations before dividends & interest (note 5) (821) (790) (1,649) Dividends received 1,483 688 1,472 Interest received 1,132 506 1,381 Net cash inflow from operating activities 1,794 404 1,204 Payments to acquire investments (86,646) (81,177) (139,925) Receipts from sale of investments 53,946 55,364 92,457 Net cash outflow from investing activities (32,700) (25,813) (47,468) Equity dividends paid (1,619) (926) (927) Issue of ordinary shares 32,578 21,112 50,837 Net cash inflow from financing activities 30,959 20,186 49,910 Increase/(decrease) in cash and cash equivalents 53 (5,223) 3,646 Cash and cash equivalents at start of period 12,767 9,121 9,121 Cash and cash equivalents at end of period 12,820 3,898 12,767 Increase/(decrease) in cash and cash equivalents 53 (5,223) 3,646 Cash and cash equivalents consist of cash at bank, and in hand 12,820 3,898 12,767

Notes to the Financial Statements

1 Basis of preparation

The condensed Financial Statements for the six months to 5 October 2018 comprise the Income Statement, the Statement of Changes in Equity, the Statement of Financial Position and the Cash Flow Statement, together with the notes set out below. They have been prepared in accordance with FRS 104 'Interim Financial Reporting', the AIC's Statement of Recommended Practice issued in November 2014 ("SORP"), UK Generally Accepted Accounting Principles ("UK GAAP") and using the same accounting policies as set out in the Company's Annual Report and Accounts at 5 April 2018.

Fair Value

Under FRS 102 and FRS 104, investments have been classified using the following fair value hierarchy:

Level 1: valued using unadjusted quoted prices in active markets for identical assets.

Level 2: valued using observable inputs other than quoted prices included within Level 1.

Level 3: valued using inputs that are unobservable.

All of the Company's investments fall into Level 1 for the periods reported.

2 Investment income

(unaudited) (unaudited) (audited) 6 months

ended

5 October

2018 6 months

ended

5 October

2017 Year

ended

5 April

2018 £'000 £'000 £'000 Income from investments Income from UK bonds 385 287 662 Income from UK equity and non-equity investments 980 629 1,281 Interest from overseas bonds 435 223 650 Income from overseas equity and non-equity investments 479 99 283 Total income 2,279 1,238 2,876

3 Return per Ordinary Share

The calculation of return per Ordinary Share is based on results after tax divided by the weighted average number of shares in issue during the period of 6,115,181 (5 October 2017: 4,703,266, 5 April 2018: 5,050,988).

The revenue, capital and total return per Ordinary Share is shown in the Income Statement.

4 Dividends paid

(unaudited) (unaudited) (audited) 6 months ended

5 October

2018 6 months ended

5 October

2017 Year

ended

5 April

2018 £'000 £'000 £'000 2017 dividend paid 17 July 2017 (20.0p per share) - 926 927 2018 dividend paid 20 July 2018 (27.0p per share)* 1,619 - -

*The dividend of 27.0p per share paid in respect of the year ended 5 April 2018 comprised an increase in annual dividend to 21.0p per share (2017: 20.0p per share) plus a special dividend of 6.0p per share (2017: no special dividend paid).

5 Reconciliation of net return on ordinary activities before finance costs and taxation to net cash outflow from operations before dividends and interest

(unaudited) (unaudited) (audited) 6 months

ended

5 October

2018 6 months

ended

5 October

2017 Year

ended

5 April

2018 £'000 £'000 £'000 Net return on ordinary activities before taxation 10,248 4,057 (59) Less capital return on ordinary activities before taxation (8,427) (3,227) 2,082 Decrease/(increase) in prepayments and accrued income 4 (6) (3) Increase in accruals and deferred income 12 18 72 Management fees charged to capital (391) (306) (652) Overseas withholding tax 6 (15) (12) Increase in recoverable UK taxation (6) - (14) Dividends received (1,459) (728) (1,564) Interest received (820) (510) (1,312) Gains/(losses) on foreign currency transactions 12 (73) (187) Net cash outflow from operations before dividends and interest (821) (790) (1,649)

6 Taxation

Capital returns and franked dividend income are not subject to UK corporation tax within an investment trust company. The provision for corporation tax arises from the excess of unfranked investment income over management expenses and irrecoverable overseas withholding tax. During the six months to 5 October 2018, £24,000 of withholding tax in relation to prior periods was received from the Swiss tax authorities (refunds received during periods to 5 April 2018: £nil; and 5 October 2017: £nil).

7 Ordinary Shares

During the period the Company issued 808,845 new Ordinary shares of 25p each for proceeds totalling £32,610,000 (period to 5 October 2017: 549,545 new Ordinary shares of 25p each issued for proceeds totalling £21,427,000, year to 5 April 2018: 1,309,745 new Ordinary shares of 25p each issued for proceeds totalling £51,107,000).

During the period the Company did not repurchase any Ordinary shares (periods to 5 October 2017 and 5 April 2018: nil). At 5 October 2018 no shares were held in treasury (5 October 2017 and 5 April 2018: nil).

At 5 October 2018, there were 6,571,764 Ordinary shares in issue (5 October 2017: 5,002,719, 5 April 2018: 5,762,919).

8 Transaction Costs

Transaction costs on acquisitions within the portfolio amounted to £44,000 and transaction costs on sales amounted to £15,000. These costs are included in the book cost of acquisitions and in the net proceeds of disposals.

9 General information



The financial information contained in this Half-Year Financial Report does not constitute statutory accounts as defined in Section 434 of the Companies Act 2006. The financial information for the half-years ended 5 October 2017 and 5 October 2018 has not been audited. The abridged financial information for the year ended 5 April 2018 has been extracted from the Company's statutory accounts for that year, which have been filed with the Registrar of Companies. The report of the Auditors on those accounts was unqualified and did not contain a statement under either Section 498(2) or Section 498(3) of the Companies Act 2006.

Enquiries:

Steven Cowie

Company Secretary

Email: company.secretary@capitalgearingtrust.com