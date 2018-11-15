

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - The U.S. Department of Agriculture's Food Safety and Inspection Service or FSIS announced that Houston, Texas establishment Ron's Home Style Foods is recalling approximately 6,912 pounds of ready-to-eat chicken salad products due to Listeria monocytogenes contamination. Meanwhile, there have been no confirmed reports of adverse reactions due to consumption of these products.



The RTE chicken salad items were produced and packaged on October 22, 2018 and bear establishment number 'P-32049' inside the USDA mark of inspection. These items were shipped to institutional and retail locations in Texas.



FSIS inspection program personnel discovered this problem on November 13, 2018 during routine record review.



The products subject to recall, include, 5-lb. bulk packages of 'Ron's Home Style Foods CRANBERRY PECAN WHITE MEAT CHICKEN SALAD' with a 'Use by' date of 11/25/2018, 5-lb. bulk packages of 'Ron's Home Style Foods CHICKEN SALAD SUPREME' with a 'Use by' date of 11/25/2018, 32-lb. bulk packages of 'Ron's Home Style Foods THE SANDWICH FACTORY CHICKEN SALAD' with a 'Use by' date of 11/16/2018, 32-lb. bulk packages of 'Ron's Home Style Foods HONEY PECAN WHITE MEAT CHICKEN SALAD' with a 'Use by' date of 11/21/2018, 12-oz. plastic container of 'Texas Kitchen Salads Cranberry Pecan White Chicken Salad' with a 'Use by' date of 11/25/2018, and 12-oz. plastic container of 'Texas Kitchen Salads Chicken Salad Supreme' with a 'Use by' date of 11/25/2018.



L. monocytogenes contamination can cause listeriosis, a serious infection that primarily affects older adults, persons with weakened immune systems, and pregnant women and their newborns.



