Increased Trading Volumes Sees Manor Fresh Opting for Managed Service EDI From TrueCommerce

TrueCommerce, a global provider of trading partner, integration and unified commerce services which connects businesses entire supply chains, announced that Manor Fresh, a leading potato and vegetable supplier has increased efficiency and automated internal processes since their move to TrueCommerce.

Manor Fresh is a UK producer of high quality potato and vegetable products to leading retail, wholesale and food service outlets in the UK. With a passion for providing the finest produce, the company looked for an EDI provider who could match their outlook and provide a high quality EDI trading network. Stefan Clements, IT Manager at Manor Fresh, states they were 'in the market for a cloud based EDI provider which would negate the need for their current onsite hardware, and as a result reduce the associated administrative tasks.'

After a recommendation from Prophet, Manor Fresh's ERP provider, the company looked into the TrueCommerce Fully Managed Service. Through seamless ERP integration, Manor Fresh have created an automated internal system which has drastically reduced cumbersome tasks and allowed Manor Fresh to refocus their time into other areas of the business.

Stefan highlighted that the, 'TrueCommerce Managed Service was a determining factor within the evaluation process. In the past it had been time consuming liaising with EDI providers when any changes were made. We reached a tipping point with our old EDI solution whereby one of our key customers, Marks & Spencer, increased their trading volumes with us. We needed a new solution which could manage our existing business relationships whilst also providing the capacity for future growth.'

Matt Wilcock, Sales Director at TrueCommerce, emphasised that with a fully managed EDI service, Manor Fresh will benefit from an easy to use solution. 'As the TrueCommerce team take control of the transfer and transaction of EDI messages to our clients trading partners, we free up valuable time and resource which has previously been invested into trading partner communication. With a cloud based solution, we ensure that our clients can operate with little downtime whilst relying on a robust service which is underpinned by stringent SLA's (Service Level Agreements).

It's been a pleasure to work with Manor Fresh so far and we look forward to continuing our relationship with them as their business grows in the future.'

