

DUESSELDORF (dpa-AFX) - German consumer goods maker Henkel AG & Co. KGaA (HENOY, HENKY) Thursday reported that its third-quarter adjusted earnings per preferred share grew 2.6 percent to 1.58 euros from 1.54 euros last year.



Adjusted operating profit or EBIT improved by 3.3 percent to 926 million euros from 897 million euros in the prior-year quarter.



Adjusted return on sales or EBIT margin rose by 0.4 percentage points to 18.4 percent.



Sales increased 1.1 percent from last year to 5.04 billion euros. Organic sales, which exclude the impact of currency effects and acquisitions/ divestments, showed a good increase of 2.7 percent mainly driven by our Adhesive Technologies business unit.



The contribution from acquisitions and divestments amounted to 1.6 percent. Currency effects had a negative impact of -3.2 percent on sales.



Henkel CEO Hans Van Bylen said, 'In the first nine months of fiscal 2018 we faced an overall difficult economic environment. Negative currency effects reduced group sales by more than 900 million euros in this period. Nevertheless, we continued to deliver profitable growth.'



Further, Henkel confirmed its guidance for fiscal 2018. The company continues to expect organic sales growth of 2 to 4 percent for the Henkel Group.



For adjusted EBIT return on sales, Henkel continues to anticipate an increase year on year to around 18 percent. All three business units are expected to contribute to this positive performance. Henkel confirms its expectation of an increase of between 3 and 6 percent in adjusted earnings per preferred share.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX