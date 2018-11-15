

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - Close Brothers Group plc (CBG.L) announced the group has made a solid start to the year, and has continued to perform well in current market conditions. The Banking division continued to deliver growth at good returns. The loan book increased 1.9% in the quarter to 7.4 billion pounds, predominantly driven by the Commercial segment, with growth across asset, invoice and specialist finance areas. The net interest margin remained broadly in line with the 2018 financial year. Close Brothers said the Group remains well positioned for the remainder of the financial year.



The Board of Close Brothers Group plc announced the appointment of Peter Duffy as an independent non-executive director with effect from 1 January 2019. Peter is currently Chief Customer Officer of Just Eat plc.



