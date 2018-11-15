

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - Bodycote plc (BOY.L), a provider of thermal processing services, on Thursday reported a 5 percent increase in Group revenue for the four-month period from 1 July to 31 October 2018.



In a trading update, Bodycote said that its Group revenue for the four-month period increased 5 percent from the year-ago period to 243.5 million pounds. Group revenue rose 6 percent at constant currency, and was in line with the company's expectations.



At constant currency, car and light truck revenues for the four months grew 5 percent, while civil aerospace revenues rose 14 percent, Energy revenues increased 4 percent and General industrial revenues were also 4 percent higher compared to the prior-year period.



Looking ahead, Bodycote said that as anticipated, the pace of revenue growth will moderate in the last two months given the strong prior-year comparator.



The company added that its outlook for fiscal 2018 remains unchanged.



