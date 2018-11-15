Dow Jones received a payment from EQS/DGAP to publish this press release.

AEW UK REIT plc (AEWU) AEW UK REIT plc: Half-yearly Results 15-Nov-2018 / 07:00 GMT/BST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. AEW UK REIT PLC Interim Report and Financial Statements for the six months ended 30 September 2018 Financial Highlights ? Unaudited Net Asset Value ('NAV') of GBP151.65 million and 100.06 pence per share as at 30 September 2018 (31 March 2018: GBP146.03 million and 96.36 pence per share). ? Operating profit before fair value changes of GBP6.86 million for the period (six months to 31 October 2017: GBP4.96 million). ? Unadjusted profit before tax ('PBT') of GBP11.68 million and 7.71 pence per share for the period (six months to 31 October 2017: GBP6.99 million and 5.60 pence per share). ? EPRA Earnings Per Share ('EPRA EPS') for the period were 4.10 pence (six months to 31 October 2017: 3.73 pence). See below for more details. ? Total dividends of 4.00 pence per share have been declared for the period (six months to 31 October 2017: 4.00 pence per share). ? Total shareholder return for the period was 3.56% (six months to 31 October 2017: 5.17%). See below for more details. ? NAV total return for the period was 7.99% (six months to 31 October 2017: 6.06%). See below for definition. ? The price of the Company's Ordinary Shares on the Main Market of the London Stock Exchange was 95.01 pence per share as at 30 September 2018 (31 March 2018: 95.60 pence per share). ? As at 30 September 2018, the Company had a GBP60.00 million (31 March 2018: GBP60.00 million) term credit facility with The Royal Bank of Scotland International Limited ('RBSI') and was geared to 25.84% of the Gross Asset Value (31 March 2018: 26.00%). ? Since the period end, the Company has extended the term of its loan facility with RBSI by three years up to 22 October 2023. ? The Company held cash balances totalling GBP8.15 million as at 30 September 2018 (31 March 2018: GBP4.71 million), of which GBP7.40 million (31 March 2018: GBP3.57 million) was held for the purpose of capital acquisitions. Property Highlights ? As at 30 September 2018, the Company's property portfolio had a fair value of GBP193.53 million (31 March 2018: GBP192.34 million) and a historical cost (including purchase costs and capital expenditure) of GBP191.92 million (31 March 2018: GBP196.64 million), representing an increase of GBP1.61 million (31 March 2018: decrease of GBP4.30 million), or 0.84% (31 March 2018: decrease of 2.19%). ? The majority of assets that have been acquired are fully let and the portfolio had a vacancy rate of 3.27% as at 30 September 2018 (31 March 2018: 7.10%). ? Rental income generated in the period was GBP8.46 million (six months to 31 October 2017: GBP6.50 million). The number of tenants as at 30 September 2018 was 95 (31 March 2018: 104). ? Average portfolio Net Initial Yield of 7.90% (31 March 2018: 7.74%). See below for more details. ? Weighted average unexpired lease term ('WAULT') of 5.00 years (31 March 2018: 5.08 years) to break and 6.18 years (31 March 2018: 6.16 years) to expiry. See below for more details. Chairman's Statement Overview I am pleased to present the unaudited interim results of the Company for the six month period from 1 April 2018 to 30 September 2018. As at 30 September 2018, the Company had established a diversified portfolio of 36 commercial investment properties throughout the UK with a value of GBP193.53 million. On a like-for-like basis, the portfolio valuation increased by 3.10% over the six months. At the start of the period, the Company was fully invested. As such, the key focus has been on demonstrating the portfolio's ability to deliver income returns to support the Company's dividend target. Dividends of 4.00 pence per share have been declared in relation to the six month period, in line with the target of 8.00 pence per share per annum. These dividends were fully covered by EPRA EPS, which were 4.10 pence, reflecting the high-yielding nature of the portfolio. The Directors believe that this level of earnings can be sustained over the coming quarters, based on the portfolio's current leasing profile and expectations of lease renewals and rent reviews. Towards the end of 2017 and at the beginning of 2018, the Company deployed the proceeds of the most recent capital raise in October 2017. From the date of the share issue and up to 31 March 2018, the Company made seven acquisitions totalling GBP49.72 million, which fully utilised the capital raised, as well as an additional GBP17.50 million of debt. These acquisitions provided a boost to earnings during this reporting period, as the seven assets had a combined Net Initial Yield equating to 9.1% on the purchase price and generated a combined rental income of GBP2.41 million or 1.59 pence per share to bring our EPRA earnings back in line with the dividend target, having been diluted following the capital raise. An important factor in achieving such returns from high yielding new investments has been the Investment Manager's implementation of the Company's Investment Strategy through a robust stock selection process. However, active asset management has also played a key role in maximising returns and value from the existing portfolio. The vacancy rate has fallen from 7.10% at 31 March 2018 to 3.27% as at 30 September 2018, partly as a result of new lettings during the period. The most notable of these were the letting of Orion House in Oxford at a contracted rent of GBP179,410 per annum and the letting of Third Floor, Bath Street, Glasgow at a contracted rent of GBP88,608 per annum. Lease renewals have also been completed at First Floor, Queen Square, Bristol, increasing the contracted rent from GBP66,623 to GBP94,500 per annum and at Cedar House, Gloucester, increasing contracted rent from GBP300,000 to GBP321,000 per annum. The other contributor to the fall in vacancy rate has been the Company's divestment of largely vacant premises. The Company disposed of Floors 1-9, Pearl House, Nottingham, in April 2018, retaining the fully let ground floor accommodation. Further to this, 18-36 Chapel Walk, Sheffield, was sold in August 2018 with the fully let adjoining units, 11-15 Fargate, Sheffield, being retained. This brought in combined gross disposal proceeds of GBP4.55 million and eliminated c. 26% of the vacant Estimated Rental Value ('ERV') as at 31 March 2018. The Company will benefit from lower void costs and the sales proceeds contributed to GBP7.40 million cash available for investment as at 30 September 2018, allowing the potential to further enhance earnings in future, should appropriate opportunities arise. The Company's share price was 95.01 pence per share as at 30 September 2018, representing a 5.05% discount to NAV. The share price has been trading at a discount to NAV since 30 June 2018, having reached a peak for the period at 99.40 pence per share, or a 3.15% premium to NAV, on 9 May 2018. Over the six month period, the Company generated a shareholder total return of 3.56% and a NAV Total Return of 7.99%. Financial Results 6 month 6 month period from period from 11 month 1 April 2018 1 May 2017 to period from to 30 31 October September 2018 2017 (unaudited) (unaudited) 1 May 2017 to 31 March 2018 (audited) GBP'000 GBP'000 GBP'000 Operating Profit 6,859 4,960 9,601 before fair value changes (GBP'000) Operating Profit 12,334 7,297 10,472 (GBP'000) Profit after Tax 11,678 6,989 9,820 (GBP'000) Earnings Per Share 7.71 5.60 7.17 (basic and diluted) (pence) EPRA Earnings Per 4.10 3.73 6.56 Share (basic and diluted) (pence) Ongoing Charges 1.26 1.30 1.24 (%) Net Asset Value 100.06 97.80 96.36 per share (pence) EPRA Net Asset 100.06 97.78 96.34 Value per share (pence) Financing There were no drawdowns or repayments of the loan facility during the period and the Company's loan balance remained at GBP50.00 million as at 30 September 2018 (31 October 2017: GBP32.50 million; 31 March 2018: GBP50.00 million), producing a gearing of 25.84% (31 October 2017: 22.0%; 31 March 2018: 26.00%). The amount available under the facility was GBP60.00 million as at 30 September 2018 (31 October 2017: GBP40.00 million; 31 March 2018: GBP60.00 million). The unexpired term of the facility was 2.1 years as at 30 September 2018 (31 October 2017: 3.0 years; 31 March 2018: 2.6 years) Since the period end, the Company has extended the term of the facility by three years up to 22 October 2023, to mitigate the financing risk ahead of Brexit. The margin

