DJ AEW UK REIT plc: Half-yearly Results

Dow Jones received a payment from EQS/DGAP to publish this press release.

AEW UK REIT plc (AEWU) AEW UK REIT plc: Half-yearly Results 15-Nov-2018 / 07:00 GMT/BST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. AEW UK REIT PLC Interim Report and Financial Statements for the six months ended 30 September 2018 Financial Highlights ? Unaudited Net Asset Value ('NAV') of GBP151.65 million and 100.06 pence per share as at 30 September 2018 (31 March 2018: GBP146.03 million and 96.36 pence per share). ? Operating profit before fair value changes of GBP6.86 million for the period (six months to 31 October 2017: GBP4.96 million). ? Unadjusted profit before tax ('PBT') of GBP11.68 million and 7.71 pence per share for the period (six months to 31 October 2017: GBP6.99 million and 5.60 pence per share). ? EPRA Earnings Per Share ('EPRA EPS') for the period were 4.10 pence (six months to 31 October 2017: 3.73 pence). See below for more details. ? Total dividends of 4.00 pence per share have been declared for the period (six months to 31 October 2017: 4.00 pence per share). ? Total shareholder return for the period was 3.56% (six months to 31 October 2017: 5.17%). See below for more details. ? NAV total return for the period was 7.99% (six months to 31 October 2017: 6.06%). See below for definition. ? The price of the Company's Ordinary Shares on the Main Market of the London Stock Exchange was 95.01 pence per share as at 30 September 2018 (31 March 2018: 95.60 pence per share). ? As at 30 September 2018, the Company had a GBP60.00 million (31 March 2018: GBP60.00 million) term credit facility with The Royal Bank of Scotland International Limited ('RBSI') and was geared to 25.84% of the Gross Asset Value (31 March 2018: 26.00%). ? Since the period end, the Company has extended the term of its loan facility with RBSI by three years up to 22 October 2023. ? The Company held cash balances totalling GBP8.15 million as at 30 September 2018 (31 March 2018: GBP4.71 million), of which GBP7.40 million (31 March 2018: GBP3.57 million) was held for the purpose of capital acquisitions. Property Highlights ? As at 30 September 2018, the Company's property portfolio had a fair value of GBP193.53 million (31 March 2018: GBP192.34 million) and a historical cost (including purchase costs and capital expenditure) of GBP191.92 million (31 March 2018: GBP196.64 million), representing an increase of GBP1.61 million (31 March 2018: decrease of GBP4.30 million), or 0.84% (31 March 2018: decrease of 2.19%). ? The majority of assets that have been acquired are fully let and the portfolio had a vacancy rate of 3.27% as at 30 September 2018 (31 March 2018: 7.10%). ? Rental income generated in the period was GBP8.46 million (six months to 31 October 2017: GBP6.50 million). The number of tenants as at 30 September 2018 was 95 (31 March 2018: 104). ? Average portfolio Net Initial Yield of 7.90% (31 March 2018: 7.74%). See below for more details. ? Weighted average unexpired lease term ('WAULT') of 5.00 years (31 March 2018: 5.08 years) to break and 6.18 years (31 March 2018: 6.16 years) to expiry. See below for more details. Chairman's Statement Overview I am pleased to present the unaudited interim results of the Company for the six month period from 1 April 2018 to 30 September 2018. As at 30 September 2018, the Company had established a diversified portfolio of 36 commercial investment properties throughout the UK with a value of GBP193.53 million. On a like-for-like basis, the portfolio valuation increased by 3.10% over the six months. At the start of the period, the Company was fully invested. As such, the key focus has been on demonstrating the portfolio's ability to deliver income returns to support the Company's dividend target. Dividends of 4.00 pence per share have been declared in relation to the six month period, in line with the target of 8.00 pence per share per annum. These dividends were fully covered by EPRA EPS, which were 4.10 pence, reflecting the high-yielding nature of the portfolio. The Directors believe that this level of earnings can be sustained over the coming quarters, based on the portfolio's current leasing profile and expectations of lease renewals and rent reviews. Towards the end of 2017 and at the beginning of 2018, the Company deployed the proceeds of the most recent capital raise in October 2017. From the date of the share issue and up to 31 March 2018, the Company made seven acquisitions totalling GBP49.72 million, which fully utilised the capital raised, as well as an additional GBP17.50 million of debt. These acquisitions provided a boost to earnings during this reporting period, as the seven assets had a combined Net Initial Yield equating to 9.1% on the purchase price and generated a combined rental income of GBP2.41 million or 1.59 pence per share to bring our EPRA earnings back in line with the dividend target, having been diluted following the capital raise. An important factor in achieving such returns from high yielding new investments has been the Investment Manager's implementation of the Company's Investment Strategy through a robust stock selection process. However, active asset management has also played a key role in maximising returns and value from the existing portfolio. The vacancy rate has fallen from 7.10% at 31 March 2018 to 3.27% as at 30 September 2018, partly as a result of new lettings during the period. The most notable of these were the letting of Orion House in Oxford at a contracted rent of GBP179,410 per annum and the letting of Third Floor, Bath Street, Glasgow at a contracted rent of GBP88,608 per annum. Lease renewals have also been completed at First Floor, Queen Square, Bristol, increasing the contracted rent from GBP66,623 to GBP94,500 per annum and at Cedar House, Gloucester, increasing contracted rent from GBP300,000 to GBP321,000 per annum. The other contributor to the fall in vacancy rate has been the Company's divestment of largely vacant premises. The Company disposed of Floors 1-9, Pearl House, Nottingham, in April 2018, retaining the fully let ground floor accommodation. Further to this, 18-36 Chapel Walk, Sheffield, was sold in August 2018 with the fully let adjoining units, 11-15 Fargate, Sheffield, being retained. This brought in combined gross disposal proceeds of GBP4.55 million and eliminated c. 26% of the vacant Estimated Rental Value ('ERV') as at 31 March 2018. The Company will benefit from lower void costs and the sales proceeds contributed to GBP7.40 million cash available for investment as at 30 September 2018, allowing the potential to further enhance earnings in future, should appropriate opportunities arise. The Company's share price was 95.01 pence per share as at 30 September 2018, representing a 5.05% discount to NAV. The share price has been trading at a discount to NAV since 30 June 2018, having reached a peak for the period at 99.40 pence per share, or a 3.15% premium to NAV, on 9 May 2018. Over the six month period, the Company generated a shareholder total return of 3.56% and a NAV Total Return of 7.99%. Financial Results 6 month 6 month period from period from 11 month 1 April 2018 1 May 2017 to period from to 30 31 October September 2018 2017 (unaudited) (unaudited) 1 May 2017 to 31 March 2018 (audited) GBP'000 GBP'000 GBP'000 Operating Profit 6,859 4,960 9,601 before fair value changes (GBP'000) Operating Profit 12,334 7,297 10,472 (GBP'000) Profit after Tax 11,678 6,989 9,820 (GBP'000) Earnings Per Share 7.71 5.60 7.17 (basic and diluted) (pence) EPRA Earnings Per 4.10 3.73 6.56 Share (basic and diluted) (pence) Ongoing Charges 1.26 1.30 1.24 (%) Net Asset Value 100.06 97.80 96.36 per share (pence) EPRA Net Asset 100.06 97.78 96.34 Value per share (pence) Financing There were no drawdowns or repayments of the loan facility during the period and the Company's loan balance remained at GBP50.00 million as at 30 September 2018 (31 October 2017: GBP32.50 million; 31 March 2018: GBP50.00 million), producing a gearing of 25.84% (31 October 2017: 22.0%; 31 March 2018: 26.00%). The amount available under the facility was GBP60.00 million as at 30 September 2018 (31 October 2017: GBP40.00 million; 31 March 2018: GBP60.00 million). The unexpired term of the facility was 2.1 years as at 30 September 2018 (31 October 2017: 3.0 years; 31 March 2018: 2.6 years) Since the period end, the Company has extended the term of the facility by three years up to 22 October 2023, to mitigate the financing risk ahead of Brexit. The margin

(MORE TO FOLLOW) Dow Jones Newswires

November 15, 2018 02:06 ET (07:06 GMT)

remains unchanged, and this attractively priced facility is accretive to the Company's performance. The loan attracted interest at 3 month LIBOR +1.4%, which equated to an all-in rate of 2.16% as at 30 September 2018 (31 October 2017: 1.69%; 31 March 2018: 2.11%). The Company is protected from a significant rise in interest rates as it has interest rate caps with a combined notional value of GBP36.51 million (31 October 2017: GBP26.51 million; 31 March 2018: GBP36.50 million), resulting in the loan being 73% hedged (31 October 2017: 82%; 31 March 2018: 73%). The long term gearing target remains 25% or less, however the Company can borrow up to 35% of Gross Asset Value ('GAV') in advance of an expected capital raise or asset disposal. The Board and Investment Manager will continue to monitor the level of gearing and may adjust the target gearing according to the Company's circumstances and perceived risk levels. Dividends The Company has continued to deliver on its target of paying annualised dividends of 8.00 pence per share per annum. During the period, the Company has declared and paid two quarterly dividends of two pence per Ordinary Share, exactly in line with its target. On 22 October 2018, the Board declared an interim dividend of two pence per Ordinary Share in respect of the period from 1 July 2018 to 30 September 2018. This interim dividend will be paid on 30 November 2018 to shareholders on the register as at 2 November 2018. The Directors will declare dividends taking into account the current level of the Company's earnings and the Directors' view on the outlook for sustainable recurring earnings. As such, the level of dividends paid may increase or decrease from the current annual dividend of 8.00 pence per share. Based on current market conditions and expected returns on its rental business, the Company expects to pay an annualised dividend of 8.00 pence per share in respect of the year ending 31 March 2019 and for the interim period ending 30 September 2019. Outlook The Board and the Investment Manager are pleased with the strong income returns delivered to shareholders to date. Based on annualised dividend payments of 8.00 pence per share, the Company delivered a dividend yield of 8.42% as at 30 September 2018. The Company was fully invested at the start of the period and achieved returns during the period which fully covered its dividend payments. The Board expects this level of returns to continue, based on the projected income from the portfolio which had a Net Initial Yield of 7.90% and a Reversionary Yield of 7.71% as at 30 September 2018. Whilst the vacancy rate has been reduced significantly during the period, to 3.27% as at 30 September 2018, there is still further value to be gained through asset management initiatives in the short term. The portfolio has a WAULT of 5.00 years to break and 6.18 years to expiry and those lease events arising in the near future will provide the opportunity to increase and extend income streams from certain assets. A balance of GBP7.40 million cash for investment as at 30 September 2018 will allow the Company to take advantage of opportunities for acquisitions or capex projects, which could also enhance income streams and add value to the portfolio. In the wider economic environment, Britain's exit from the European Union ('EU') is approaching and by the end of 2018 it should be clear whether this is to be with or without a trade deal. Whilst the general opinion is that a "no deal" scenario would have a negative impact on the property market, it is hoped that some clarity will make it easier for businesses to plan and invest, regardless of the outcome. We consider the portfolio to be defensively positioned in the event of a no deal Brexit, with no exposure to London offices - the sector most likely to be negatively impacted. The Company's investment is primarily focussed on strong, regional centres and exposure is well diversified both geographically and by sector, which serves to mitigate risk. Looking forward, our focus remains on continuing to grow the Company with share issues as part of a 12-month share issuance programme, subject to market conditions. The Investment Manager will focus on finding further acquisitions which will deliver an attractive return as part of a well-diversified portfolio. Mark Burton Chairman 14 November 2018 Key Performance Indicators KPI AND DEFINITION RELEVANCE TO PERFORMANCE STRATEGY 1. Net Initial Yield The Net Initial 7.90% Yield is in line with the Company's target dividend A representation to yield meaning that, at 30 September 2018 the investor of what after costs, the (31 March 2018: their initial net Company should have 7.74%). yield would be at a the ability to meet predetermined its target dividend purchase price after through property taking account of income. all associated costs. E.g. void costs and rent free periods 2. True Equivalent An Equivalent Yield 7.92% Yield profile in line with the Company's target dividend yield shows that, after costs, at 30 September 2018 The average weighted the Company should (31 March 2018: return a property have the ability to 8.20%). will produce meet its proposed according to the dividend through present income and property income. estimated rental value assumptions, assuming the income is received quarterly in advance. 3. Reversionary A Reversionary Yield 7.71% Yield profile that is in line with an Initial Yield profile shows a potentially at 30 September 2018 The expected return sustainable income (31 March 2018: the property will stream that can be 8.03%). provide once rack used to meet rented. dividends past the expiry of a property's current leasing arrangements. 4. Weighted Average The Investment 6.18 years Unexpired Lease Term Manager believes to expiry that current market conditions present an opportunity at 30 September 2018 whereby assets with (31 March 2018: 6.16 The average lease a shorter unexpired years). term remaining to lease term are often expiry across the mispriced. It is portfolio, weighted also the Investment by contracted rent. Manager's view that a shorter WAULT is useful for active asset management as it allows the Investment Manager to engage in direct negotiation with tenants rather than via rent review mechanisms 5. Weighted Average The Investment 5.00 years Unexpired Lease Term Manager believes to break that current market conditions present an opportunity at 30 September 2018 whereby assets with (31 March 2018: 5.08 The average lease a shorter unexpired years). term remaining to lease term are often break, across the mispriced. It is portfolio weighted also the Investment by contracted rent. Manager's view that a shorter WAULT is useful for active asset management as it allows the Investment Manager to engage in direct negotiation with tenants rather than via rent review mechanisms. 6. NAV The NAV reflects the GBP151.65 million Company's ability to grow the portfolio and add value to it NAV is the value of throughout the life at 30 September 2018 an entity's assets cycle of its assets. (31 March 2018: minus the value of GBP146.03 million). its liabilities. 7. Leverage (Loan to The Company utilises 25.84% GAV) borrowings to enhance returns over the medium term. Borrowings will not at 30 September 2018 The proportion of exceed 35% of GAV (31 March 2018: the property (measured at 26.00%). portfolio that is drawdown) with a funded by long term target of borrowings. 25% or less of GAV. 8. Vacant ERV The Company's aim is 3.27% to minimise vacancy of the properties. A low level of The space in the structural vacancy at 30 September 2018 property portfolio provides an (31 March 2018: which is currently opportunity for the 7.10%). unlet, as a Company to capture percentage of the rental uplifts and total ERV of the manage the mix of portfolio. tenants within a property. 9. Dividend The dividend 4.00 pence per share reflects the Company's ability to deliver a Dividend declared in sustainable income for the six months to relation to the stream from its 30 September 2018. year. The Company portfolio. targets a dividend of 8.00 pence per Ordinary Share per This supports an annum. annualised target of

(MORE TO FOLLOW) Dow Jones Newswires

November 15, 2018 02:06 ET (07:06 GMT)